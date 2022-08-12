The Radio Times logo

Never Have I Ever season 3 soundtrack - All the songs in the hit Netflix series

A sad Devi lying on a sofa wearing a party hat
Published: Friday, 12th August 2022 at 8:00 am
Heading out to a party? Wallowing after a break-up? Feeling sentimental? The Never Have I Ever season 3 soundtrack has a jam to suit every occasion and vibe.

From Metronomy to Jaguar Sun, it's an eclectic mix that'll keep your ears happy for hours on end.

Read on for the full rundown of the Never Have I Ever soundtrack.

Never Have I Ever season 3 soundtrack

Episode 1

Never Have I Ever season 3
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi and Darren Barnet as Paxton Netflix

Dream Of You - Joshua Daniel

Lilac House - Half Waif

Fortunate Son - Creedence Clearwater Revival

Clementine - ilo ilo

Prom - Riah

Wedding Bells - Metronomy

Episode 2

Fabiola and Eleanor sat next to one another on the stairs at school
Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola and Ramona Young as Eleanor Netflix

Human Existence - Danz CM

In The Eyes Of Our Love - Yumi Zouma

Weekend Festival - Goth Babe

Episode 3

Aneesa and Ben looking at one another awkwardly
Megan Suri as Aneesa and Jaren Lewison as Ben Netflix

Pride - Froyo

Run It up Pt. II - Spilt Milk

Not About You - Haiku Hands

Don't You Know I Want - slowblood

Before the Fall - afternoon bike ride ft Ryan Hemsworth

Episode 4

Paxton standing in Devi's bedroom
Darren Barnet as Paxton Netflix

Aubrey Plaza - Nick Ward

Right Here - Mr J

Light Up the Party - Skully Boyz

I Don't Want to Be Friends - Rosemary Fairweather

Hello Goodbye - Angie Hudson

Pears - Weston Estate

Rear View - LANKS

Episode 5

Never Have I Ever
Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola and Ramona Young as Eleanor Netflix

Muchas - Myd ft Cola Boyy

Hotel Delmano - MUNYA

Eres Tú - Carla Morrison

Episode 6

Nalini and Kamala sat next to one another
Poorna Jagannathan as Nalini and Richa Moorjani as Kamala Netflix

Party Like a Human - General Elektrisk

2073 - Noir Disco

Rhinestone Summer - Innocent Bird

Episode 7

Nirdesh smiling at Devi
Anirudh Pisharody as Nirdesh Netflix

Outroo - dezz6cash

Bitter Leaf - LANKS

Episode 8

Eleanor, Fabiola, Aneesa and Devi hugging at school
Ramona Young as Eleanor, Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola, Megan Suri as Aneesa and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Netflix

Passion - RAC & Louis The Child

Boxes - GRAE

Slow Love - TENDER

Episode 9

Trent with a confused expression on his face
Benjamin Norris as Trent Netflix

I Need You - Gateway Worship ft Jessie Harris

Deep in the Forest - Antheia

Do U Know What I Mean - marsfade

Episode 10

Fabiola, Eleanor and Devi walking and talking in the school corridor
Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola, Ramona Young as Eleanor and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Netflix

Oh Vennilaave (Remastered) - S P Balasubrahmanyam, S Janaki & S P Sailaja

Real Life- Beauty Queen

Omens - Joni

Car Keys - Jaguar Sun

Runaway (Instrumental) AURORA

Take Off - Prinze George

