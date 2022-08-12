From Metronomy to Jaguar Sun, it's an eclectic mix that'll keep your ears happy for hours on end.

Heading out to a party? Wallowing after a break-up? Feeling sentimental? The Never Have I Ever season 3 soundtrack has a jam to suit every occasion and vibe.

Read on for the full rundown of the Never Have I Ever soundtrack.

Never Have I Ever season 3 soundtrack

Episode 1

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi and Darren Barnet as Paxton Netflix

Dream Of You - Joshua Daniel

Lilac House - Half Waif

Fortunate Son - Creedence Clearwater Revival

Clementine - ilo ilo

Prom - Riah

Wedding Bells - Metronomy

Episode 2

Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola and Ramona Young as Eleanor Netflix

Human Existence - Danz CM

In The Eyes Of Our Love - Yumi Zouma

Weekend Festival - Goth Babe

Episode 3

Megan Suri as Aneesa and Jaren Lewison as Ben Netflix

Pride - Froyo

Run It up Pt. II - Spilt Milk

Not About You - Haiku Hands

Don't You Know I Want - slowblood

Before the Fall - afternoon bike ride ft Ryan Hemsworth

Episode 4

Darren Barnet as Paxton Netflix

Aubrey Plaza - Nick Ward

Right Here - Mr J

Light Up the Party - Skully Boyz

I Don't Want to Be Friends - Rosemary Fairweather

Hello Goodbye - Angie Hudson

Pears - Weston Estate

Rear View - LANKS

Episode 5

Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola and Ramona Young as Eleanor Netflix

Muchas - Myd ft Cola Boyy

Hotel Delmano - MUNYA

Eres Tú - Carla Morrison

Episode 6

Poorna Jagannathan as Nalini and Richa Moorjani as Kamala Netflix

Party Like a Human - General Elektrisk

2073 - Noir Disco

Rhinestone Summer - Innocent Bird

Episode 7

Anirudh Pisharody as Nirdesh Netflix

Outroo - dezz6cash

Bitter Leaf - LANKS

Episode 8

Ramona Young as Eleanor, Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola, Megan Suri as Aneesa and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Netflix

Passion - RAC & Louis The Child

Boxes - GRAE

Slow Love - TENDER

Episode 9

Benjamin Norris as Trent Netflix

I Need You - Gateway Worship ft Jessie Harris

Deep in the Forest - Antheia

Do U Know What I Mean - marsfade

Episode 10

Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola, Ramona Young as Eleanor and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Netflix

Oh Vennilaave (Remastered) - S P Balasubrahmanyam, S Janaki & S P Sailaja

Real Life- Beauty Queen

Omens - Joni

Car Keys - Jaguar Sun

Runaway (Instrumental) AURORA

Take Off - Prinze George

