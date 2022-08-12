Never Have I Ever season 3 soundtrack - All the songs in the hit Netflix series
Alexa, turn up the volume.
Heading out to a party? Wallowing after a break-up? Feeling sentimental? The Never Have I Ever season 3 soundtrack has a jam to suit every occasion and vibe.
From Metronomy to Jaguar Sun, it's an eclectic mix that'll keep your ears happy for hours on end.
Read on for the full rundown of the Never Have I Ever soundtrack.
Never Have I Ever season 3 soundtrack
Episode 1
Dream Of You - Joshua Daniel
Lilac House - Half Waif
Fortunate Son - Creedence Clearwater Revival
Clementine - ilo ilo
Prom - Riah
Wedding Bells - Metronomy
Episode 2
Human Existence - Danz CM
In The Eyes Of Our Love - Yumi Zouma
Weekend Festival - Goth Babe
Episode 3
Pride - Froyo
Run It up Pt. II - Spilt Milk
Not About You - Haiku Hands
Don't You Know I Want - slowblood
Before the Fall - afternoon bike ride ft Ryan Hemsworth
Episode 4
Aubrey Plaza - Nick Ward
Right Here - Mr J
Light Up the Party - Skully Boyz
I Don't Want to Be Friends - Rosemary Fairweather
Hello Goodbye - Angie Hudson
Pears - Weston Estate
Rear View - LANKS
Episode 5
Muchas - Myd ft Cola Boyy
Hotel Delmano - MUNYA
Eres Tú - Carla Morrison
Episode 6
Party Like a Human - General Elektrisk
2073 - Noir Disco
Rhinestone Summer - Innocent Bird
Episode 7
Outroo - dezz6cash
Bitter Leaf - LANKS
Episode 8
Passion - RAC & Louis The Child
Boxes - GRAE
Slow Love - TENDER
Episode 9
I Need You - Gateway Worship ft Jessie Harris
Deep in the Forest - Antheia
Do U Know What I Mean - marsfade
Episode 10
Oh Vennilaave (Remastered) - S P Balasubrahmanyam, S Janaki & S P Sailaja
Real Life- Beauty Queen
Omens - Joni
Car Keys - Jaguar Sun
Runaway (Instrumental) AURORA
Take Off - Prinze George
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Never Have I Ever season 1-3 are streaming now on Netflix. Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix – or see what else is on with our TV Guide. Visit our Drama hub for all the latest news.
The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1