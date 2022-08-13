Never Have I Ever star: 'Devi and Ben are up in the air in season 4'

With season 3 arriving on Friday, keen fans will know that Devi's love life is very much alive across the 10 episodes and, while she dates Paxton and Nirdesh, it's actually Ben who she reunites with during the finale's cliffhanger.

It's time to head back to Sherman Oaks High, with Never Have I Ever returning to our screens for another round of romantic shenanigans from teen protagonist Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan).

We're all desperate to find out what will happen next with Devi and Ben – and luckily, Never Have I Ever star Jaren Lewison has teased what's to come for the rivals-turned-lovers in season 4.

Jaren Lewison as Ben Gross in Never Have I Ever. Lara Solanki/Netflix © 2022

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview, Lewison – who plays Ben on the show – revealed that it won't be straight forward for the two high-achievers.

"What I love is that it's still up in the air. I know what happens in season 4, because we've already shot it. But for fans, maybe they did [sleep together]. Maybe they didn't, we have no idea. And that door closes. And we're gonna have to wait to find out for that season 4 reveal."

When asked whether the couple will face interference from any new potential love interests, Jaren said: "I think in every incredible season of Never Have I Ever there are always twists and turns and ups and downs.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"And as [creator Mindy Kaling] says, watching a stable relationship can be quite boring so there will be trials and tribulations and the outcome of those I cannot say."

He added: "But what I can divulge is that it will be quite an incredible ride and at the end of that journey, I think that you will breathe a big, deep, incredible breath and be able to take all of it in."

The show's third season saw the main Never Have I Ever cast reprise their roles as the characters approached their final year of high school, while Anirudh Pisharody was introduced as Nirdesh – a family friend who catches Devi's eye.

Never Have I Ever seasons 1-3 are streaming now on Netflix. Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix – or see what else is on with our TV Guide. Visit our Comedy hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.