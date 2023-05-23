When is the Station 19 season 7 release date?

Station 19 has officially been renewed for season 7 and will be returning with new showrunners Zoanne Clack and Peter Paige. They take over from Krista Vernoff, who previously announced that she was stepping down from both Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy .

With Grey's having recently been renewed for season 20, it was somewhat inevitable that its spin-off was due a renewal and now, fans can rest easy in the fact that Station 19 is returning for more.

After that shocker of a season 6 finale, all eyes are on the seventh season to see how it will pick back up from the drama and what could possibly be in store for our cast of familiar characters, which includes Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andrea Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren and Grey Damon as Jack Gibson.

The series follows the events of the Seattle Fire Department's Station 19, exploring the drama and stories of everyone from the recruits through to the captain. With the previous sixth season providing the drama in droves, we can only wait and see what season 7 excitingly has in store for us.

Read on for everything you need to know about Station 19 season 7.

Is Station 19 season 7 confirmed?

Jaina Lee Ortiz in Station 19. ABC/Bonnie Osborne

It most certainly is! The series was renewed last month with the announcement of Clack and Paige as showrunners, taking over from Vernoff.

Station 19 joins other previously renewed series on ABC’s 2023-24 broadcast roster, which also includes Abbott Elementary, The Good Doctor, Grey’s, The Rookie and Will Trent.

Clack joins as one of the co-showrunners for season 7 but has been part of the Grey's Anatomy team since the start, using her knowledge as a trained emergency medical doctor to be the show's medical adviser.

She became head writer and executive producer on Station 19 last year but remains in charge of all medical aspects of Grey's storylines. On her new role, Clack said: “I feel incredibly honored to be entrusted with this dynamic and relevant show alongside Peter.

“The diversity of the cast, writers, and crew in addition to their enormous talent and dedication to their craft makes this a thrilling adventure to undertake. We are excited about the stories we get to tell using this worldwide platform and both understand the responsibility of being able to share them as we reach into millions of homes weekly. Many thanks to Krista and Shondaland for this opportunity and their faith in us.”

More like this

Paige started off his career as an actor in Queer as Folk before co-creating shows like The Fosters and Good Trouble before joining Station 19 as a director in season 4 and as an executive producer in season 6.

Speaking about her new showrunner role, Paige said: “To get to partner with a talent like Zoanne as showrunners truly makes it all the more exciting – we share a similar vision for the show, and we’ve got some incredible twists and turns planned for the coming season.

"A huge thank you to the entire team at Shondaland, and everyone at ABC for their faith in us. And eternal gratitude to Krista Vernoff, for bringing me into the 19 family, and for modelling conscious leadership in such a powerful and deliberate way.”

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

As of now, there's been no word about a confirmed release date for Station 19 season 7.

While ABC revealed its autumn line-up of shows, Station 19 and other dramas are not currently listed. This is likely due to the ongoing writers' strike in the US and if a resolution isn't found, release dates will continue to be up in the air for now.

Station 19 has usually aired in the autumn months but this past sixth season had a bit of a staggered release, going on a mid-season hiatus and resuming releasing episodes in March of this year after initially airing back in November 2022. The final episode of season 6 aired on 18th May 2023 so it remains to be seen whether season 7 will follow suit in a similar release schedule pattern.

We'll be sure to update once we learn more but for now, we'll have to cross our fingers and hope for a release some time in the not-too-distant future.

Who is in the Station 19 season 7 cast?

Station 19 cast. ABC/Tina Thorpe

In terms of who we can expect to see in season 7 of the hit drama, we would assume that many of the main players of the series will return for more, but the official cast is yet to be confirmed.

The season 6 finale did see the death of antagonist Michael Dixon so that was the last we're seeing of Pat Healy who plays him. It did also leave on somewhat of a cliffhanger regarding Jack Gibson's (Grey Damon) fate after he suffered a head injury and collapsed. Will he die or will he return?

The list of actors who we'd assume would return for Station 19 season 7 are as follows.

Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andrea 'Andy' Herrera

Jason George as Ben Warren

Grey Damon as Jack Gibson

Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes

Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery

Danielle Savre as Maya DeLuca-Bishop

Boris Kodjoe as Sullivan

Stefania Spampinato as Carina

Carlos Miranda as Theo Ruiz

Josh Randall as Sean Beckett

Merle Dandridge as Natasha

There are of course a host of recurring characters and familiar faces (from Grey's Anatomy as well) that we'd expect to make a return, not least Chandra Wilson's Miranda Bailey, who is Ben's wife and a Grey's Anatomy mainstay.

What will happen in Station 19 season 7?

It's safe to say that season 6 of Station 19, which wrapped with episode 18 on 18th May 2023, ended on a bang. The firefighter ball should've been a happy occasion but ended in devastation when the ballroom floor collapsed, injuring multiple people and killing off series bad guy Michael Dixon (Pat Healy).

With Dixon now gone as the series antagonist, will a new enemy rise in the ranks and make life for the beloved firefighters difficult? We'll just have to wait and see but all eyes are on Theo to see whether he could very well be the series bad guy.

But one of the big cliffhangers from season 6 that will likely unfold into season 7 is the status of Jack (Damon) who suffered a head injury in the finale and collapsed. He'd seemed fine but his sudden fall could signal something larger and more sinister at play. Will Jack be OK? Or will he face some lingering consequences from his previous episode's concussion?

Let's not forget that Jack walked in on Theo and Kate in the coat closet and was on his way to Vic when he collapsed. If his head injuries are bad, it could possibly spell some sort of amnesia and he could very well not remember seeing Theo and Kate. This means that Vic won't be made aware of her boyfriend's cheating, which we're sure will make for dramatic season 7 viewing.

Another cliffhanger was the fact that Ben and Carina saved a heavily pregnant waitress's child but the mother's fate remained unclear. While it would be sad if she died, she was intent on giving her child up for adoption and so, could Carina and wife Maya be able to finally welcome a child into their family?

After seasons of anticipation, Andy was also finally named captain of the fire station so we can only wait and see how that will unfold in season 7.

As of now, plot details for season 7 are yet to be confirmed but we're sure they will follow on from the events of the season 6 finale, aka as dramatic as ever.

Is there a trailer for Station 19 season 7?

There isn't! We'll likely have to wait for some further series details before we get a trailer so watch this space.

Station 19 is available to stream on Disney Plus in the UK. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.