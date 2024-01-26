According to the synopsis: "Set against the vibrant and tumultuous tapestry of 2014 Hong Kong, Expats centres on three American women – Margaret (Nicole Kidman), Hilary (Sarayu Blue), and Mercy (Ji-young Yoo) – whose lives intersect after a sudden family tragedy.

"The series interrogates privilege and explores what happens when the line between victimhood and culpability becomes blurred. Brian Tee plays Margaret’s husband Clarke and Jack Huston plays Hilary’s husband David."

With the series playing close attention to the city, its sprawling high rises and glossy apartments in which Hilary and Margaret live in, it begs the question of where this drama was shot. Read on for everything you need to know about the Expats location guide.

Where was Expats filmed?

Nicole Kidman as Margaret in Expats. Prime Video

The new series was filmed entirely in Hong Kong with some recognisable places being used for key scenes.

For the night market scene, the recognisable Temple Street was used. Other key locations used include Ladies Market, Victoria Harbour and the historic Mido Café.

The historical and well-known café in question has featured in numerous film releases including in The World of Suzie Wong, Moonlight Express, Street Fighters and Revolving Doors of Vengeance.

When spotted out and about filming, reports said that Kidman was also spotted filming on Hill Road in Sai Wan and in Central, the business and retail heart of the city.

It's safe to say that the production of Expats was surrounded by controversy when Kidman arrived in Hong Kong in 2021 to much anger from locals, who criticised the actress for not adhering to strict restrictions in place at the time. The restrictions meant that those who entered the country had to adhere to a 21-day quarantine period.

Under previous Hong Kong quarantine rules, fully vaccinated inbound travellers from Australia had to serve seven days of quarantine, but the rules changed, meaning that visitors were then required to quarantine for 14 days after Australia was reclassified as a medium risk country.

At the time, there had been no direct, official comment on a possible exemption, but Hong Kong's Commerce and Economic Development Bureau sent out a statement in response to questions about "overseas film personnel" and quarantine, explaining restrictions are waived "to carry out designated professional work".

Expats premieres on Prime Video on Friday 26th January with the first two episodes.

