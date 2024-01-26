According to the synopsis: "The series interrogates privilege and explores what happens when the line between victimhood and culpability becomes blurred."

Like many other original Prime Video series, the new drama is unfolding over the course of the next weeks, with its eerie darkness sure to keep viewers gripped to find out what becomes of the women.

But the show is also one that can be viewed in a random order, according to director Wang who told The Guardian: “I’m sort of curious to talk to people who start with different ones. It’s my little experiment, I guess, to see if they bring different things."

With two episodes of the series already released, when can we expect more? Read on to find out more about the release schedule for Expats.

When is episode 3 of Expats on Prime Video?

Brian Tee and Nicole Kidman star in Expats. Prime Video

Expats episode 3 will be released on Prime Video on Friday 2nd February.

Episodes of the new drama are being released weekly every Friday, with the series having premiered on Friday 26th January and set to conclude with its finale on Friday 23rd February.

How many episodes of Expats are there?

There are six episodes of Expats in total.

Expats release schedule

The series premiered with two episodes on Prime Video and will subsequently be released weekly every Friday.

Episode 1 – Expats – Friday 26th January (out now)

Episode 2 – Mongkok – Friday 26th January (out now)

Episode 3 – Mid-Levels – Friday 2nd February

Episode 4 – Mainland – Friday 9th February

Episode 5 – Central – Friday 16th February

Episode 6 – Home – Friday 23rd February

Expats trailer

You can watch the moving trailer for the new drama below:

Expats episodes 1 and 2 are available on Prime Video, with episodes being released weekly. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

