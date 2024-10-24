Kick-starting today (Thursday 24th October), Star Trek: Lower Decks will see the crew tasked with "closing 'space potholes' - subspace rifts which are causing chaos in the Alpha Quadrant".

The cast is filled with a host of recognisable faces, including Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero and others - all of whom would love to see the show keep going.

Star Trek: Lower Decks. CBS All Access

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Cordero said of the show, "It feels great, and it feels like it could keep going," with Quaid adding, "I'll play Boimler for 17 more years, until I can't do the Boimler scream anymore."

Newsome noted that season 5 "comes to a nice pause", adding: "We'll do this show until we're dust in the ground."

And the fighting talk didn't stop there, with Newsome telling RadioTimes.com: "Mike [McMahan] has re-written 5:10 [ the finale episode] so many times, and I feel like it gets longer and longer, and it’s great but you will feel the hanging on that he and we are all doing, like, 'We could keep making this! Let's keep making this.'"

Ahead of the show's release, executive producer Alex Kurtzman and showrunner Mike McMahan said of the show's end: "We remain hopeful that even beyond season 5, Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, Rutherford and the whole Cerritos crew will live on with new adventures.

"While five seasons of any series these days seems like a miracle, it's no exaggeration to say that every second we've spent making this show has been a dream come true."

