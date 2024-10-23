In the trailer, Mark Scout (Adam Scott) can be seen going through some technical difficulties while in a lift as he looks around, and a voice-over can be heard saying: "Everything they told you about Severance is a lie!"

As he runs through corridors, flashes to scenes can be seen before he makes it into the office and is greeted by his co-workers, who look equally shocked and pleased to see him - but he has no idea who they are.

You can watch the full trailer below.

Severance returns with its second season on 17th January 2025, with fans desperate to know what takes place beyond the bombshell final episode of season 1, and certainly some questions will be answered.

Creator Dan Erickson previously told Esquire of what's to come: "There's definitely going to be some expansion of the world. Within Lumon, we're going to see more of the building, and we'll see more of the outside world, too."

He added: "There's an overall plan for the show. I have an end point in mind, and I intentionally didn’t plan it season by season, because I wanted it to be flexible enough that we could get there in two seasons or six seasons."

While not much else has been teased about season 2, the previously released logline reads: "Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe."

Thankfully for fans, their burning season 1 questions will hopefully be answered!

"I think it's important for fans of the show to know that the unanswered questions do need to be answered at some point. It's just, I think we feel this responsibility to do it in a way that is both responsible and entertaining," director Ben Stiller told Deadline.

"Part of the fun of the show, I’ve found, is that people have so many different theories and ideas and thoughts about it, so there’s a responsibility you have, and one thing I can guarantee you is that [creator] Dan Erickson has thought about this, and thought about it a lot over many years."

Severance season 1 is streaming now on Apple TV+.

