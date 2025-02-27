In the streamer's latest What We Watched report, Kaos was revealed to be its most-watched cancelled series in the second half of 2024 and achieved 20.3 million views in that six-month period.

Forbes reported last year that viewership figures started out strong with 3.4 million views in its first couple of days on the streamer, adding 5.9 million views in its first full week of release.

All of which means Kaos only went on to achieve another 11 million views over the next five and a half months.

For comparison, other new series launched in the second half of last year that have been renewed by Netflix include Nobody Wants This (56.8m total views), Black Doves (38.8m) and Supacell (34.5m).

Jeff Goldblum as Zeus in Kaos. Netflix

Kaos came from The End of the F***ing World creator Charlie Covell, who had previously shared their hopes for further seasons with RadioTimes.com.

Covell explained: "The idea is three seasons in total. So, that's what I have kind of in my brain... I would love to do more."

As for where the plot could have gone, Covell added: "There's lots of things forming. I've got an idea of what the plot is."

After the cancellation was announced by Netflix, Covell said in a statement: "'There's no renewal.' Satisfyingly meta, even in cancellation...?

"Of course I'm gutted not to be making more Kaos, but I don't want this news to overshadow what we did make. I'm incredibly lucky to have worked with such an exceptionally talented cast and crew, and I'm extremely proud of our show.

"Thank you to absolutely everyone involved: it was a Herculean team effort, and a huge privilege to work with you all."

They continued: "And to the marvellous fans: thanks so much for your love and enthusiasm. I've been shown subreddits that have made my heart positively sing: the tiny details and Easter eggs you noticed made my day many times over.

"I've been chuffed to the point of overwhelmed by your positive reactions to the show – thank you!"

