"Of course I'm gutted not to be making more Kaos, but I don't want this news to overshadow what we did make. I'm incredibly lucky to have worked with such an exceptionally talented cast and crew, and I'm extremely proud of our show.

"Thank you to absolutely everyone involved: it was a Herculean team effort, and a huge privilege to work with you all."

They continued: "And to the marvellous fans: thanks so much for your love and enthusiasm. I've been shown subreddits that have made my heart positively sing: the tiny details and Easter eggs you noticed made my day many times over.

"I've been chuffed to the point of overwhelmed by your positive reactions to the show – thank you!"

Covell's statement goes on: "(Also, by the way, one theory about who or what 'Kaos' is was bang on the money...)

"My hope now is that people still continue to discover and enjoy the show: I reckon there are some potential fans out there who might need more time to find it, so please keep talking about Kaos if you enjoyed it. Thank you so much for watching!"

News of Kaos's cancellation was confirmed via Variety earlier this week, leaving fans devastated at the prospect of the fantasy series never again returning to our screens.

While the global streaming giant has been subject to criticism more recently over its axing of fan-favourite shows, fans of Kaos couldn't quite have seen this one coming – especially given the show's starry cast, season 1's unanswered questions and the potential for plenty more seasons.

Covell – who is also known for their work on The End of the F***ing World and Truelove – confirmed as much to RadioTimes.com upon season 1's release, explaining that they envisioned three seasons of Kaos in total.

They explained: "The idea is three seasons in total. So, that's what I have kind of in my brain... I would love to do more."

As for where the plot could have gone, Covell said: "There's lots of things forming. I've got an idea of what the plot is."

Upon the announcement of the show's cancellation, series star Aurora Perrineau, who played Riddy, said in a social media post: "Well... this one hurts."

She continued: "I find explaining how I'm feeling to be really difficult but I'll try. When I started auditioning for this show, I knew it was special, mainly due to the fact that Charlie Covell's scripts resonated with me in a way most things hadn't.

"I knew all of these people and I loved them all - every flaw, everything."

Perrineau added: "For one of the first times in my life, I have found myself really proud. I'm of course proud of everyone's work and the care they gave to this project, because, let me tell you, they left everything on the floor.

"But I've also found myself proud of me, and that is something I've struggled with."

