Capaldi's Gideon is a mysterious character who describes himself in season 1 as having a "complicated relationship with time" - a description that was revealed to be quite the understatement by the end of the season.

Season 1 saw Gideon locked in a cell for almost the whole run, leading Capaldi to ask writer Moran to make the character more "human".

But this time around, Gideon is free and unleashed on the world, so Capaldi wanted to bring more mystery back.

Exclusively speaking to RadioTimes.com, Capaldi explained: "I went the other way this time, probably because there was more grounded stuff.

"Last time, it was just me in a cell, and so I requested that we give him more humanity in that what he does has a cost, because I think originally, it was slightly more veiled - I wanted to make him more vulnerable.

Peter Capaldi plays Gideon in The Devil's Hour. Amazon Studios

"But this time, because he's out and about in the world, we see him doing things and we see the cost to him, so this time I said, 'Let's make sure he's still a bit cosmic.'

"Poor Tom! I'm always asking him for more. I don't want grounded, I want cosmic this time!"

Capaldi's co-star, Jessica Raine, meanwhile, has the huge challenge of playing two different versions of her character Lucy Chambers, something she described as "amazing".

"I took it really seriously," she explained to RadioTimes.com. "I thought really carefully about how I could define them... There is more of a thriller aspect to this series, rather than the spectral feel. So there's literally a countdown to this horrific thing that's going to happen.

"And the frazzledness of season 1 Lucy is kind of replaced with pin-sharp focus getting the job done."

She added of the main characters' evolving and incredibly complex dynamic: "The relationship between [Lucy and Gideon] in season 2 was really different and exciting to play - scratchy, grumpy, but kind of bound.

"It was such a challenge and such a joy to really get my teeth into it."

