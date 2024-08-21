How to get Blossoms tickets as pre-sale for 2024 UK tour dates goes live today
The indie rockers are heading back on tour later this year, giving you a chance to hear hits like Charlemagne and Your Girlfriend live.
There's A Reason Why we're obsessed with Blossoms.
This five-piece band have been making the world dance since 2013 thanks to their signature blend of indie rock and Britpop.
Blossoms first burst onto the UK music scene in 2014 with the success of their first single You Pulled a Gun on Me, followed by their stint on the UK festival circuit where they hit up The Great Escape, as well as Reading and Leeds.
This really laid the groundwork for the Stockport band's skyrocketing career. Their 2015 track Charlemagne broke into the top 100 on the UK singles chart, and the following year, their eponymous debut album spent two consecutive weeks at the top of the album charts before being nominated for both the BRIT Awards and Mercury Prize.
The next four years saw the band achieve further success with two more studio albums and sold-out tours and festival stages, including their hometown show at Stockport County's Edgeley Park.
Since their inception, Blossoms have been a fixed feature on the summer festival circuit. Lockdown saw a break from this, and the band decided to use this time to release a double album Foolish Loving Spaces, before heading back out on stage once they'd been given the all-clear.
Now you have the chance to catch them on their brand new UK tour, which will see them heading all over the country. Here's how you can get tickets today.
Blossoms tour 2024: UK dates and venues
The thought of missing out on seeing Blossoms live? I Can't Stand It! Luckily, the band are visiting lots of venues throughout the UK and Ireland on their latest tour – here's a full list:
- 17th October 2024 — Newcastle Upon Tyne, O2 City Hall Newcastle
- 18th October 2024 — Leeds, O2 Academy Leeds
- 19th October 2024 — Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow
- 21st October 2024 — Sheffield, Octagon
- 22nd October 2024 — Hull, Hull City Hall
- 23rd October 2024 — Nottingham, Rock City
- 25th October 2024 — Liverpool, Liverpool Guild of Students Mountford Hall
- 26th October 2024 — Halifax, Victoria Theatre
- 28th October 2024 — Stoke-On-Trent, Victoria Hall
- 29th October 2024 — Lincoln, Engine Shed
- 30th October 2024 — Bristol, O2 Academy Bristol
- 1st November 2024 — Birmingham, O2 Academy Birmingham
- 2nd November 2024 — London, Eventim Apollo
- 4th November 2024 — Norwich, Norwich Nick Rayns LCR UEA
- 5th November 2024 — Brighton, Brighton Dome
- 7th November 2024 — Portsmouth, Portsmouth Guildhall
- 8th November 2024 — Bournemouth, O2 Academy Bournemouth
- 9th November 2024 — Cardiff, The Great Hall - Cardiff University Students' Union
- 13th November 2024 — Belfast, The Limelight 1
- 16th November 2024 — Dublin, The Academy
When do Blossoms tickets go on sale?
General sale tickets will go live at 9:30am on Friday 23rd August.
When is Blossoms pre-sale?
There are also a number of pre-sales going live before general sale. The Priority from O2 sale will be available for a number of shows from 9:30am on Wednesday 21st August until 8:30am on Friday 23rd August.
There's also a Gigs in Scotland pre-sale (9:30am on Thursday 22nd August until 8:30am on Friday 23rd August) for the Glasgow show, as well as an Artist pre-sale (9:30am on Wednesday 21st August until 8:30am on Friday 23rd August) and Spotify pre-sale (9:30am on Thursday 22nd August until 8:30am on Friday 23rd August) for the Belfast and Dublin shows.
How to get Blossoms tickets
Head to the Ticketmaster website before tickets go on sale on Friday (we'd recommend at least ten minutes before) to be in with the best chance of securing tickets to the show of your choice.
We've got even more tips in our guide to how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.
