Meet the cast of Money Heist: Berlin – new and returning characters
Can the new crew pull off an impossible job?
If there's been a Money Heist-shaped hole in your life for the past two years, look no further than spin-off series Berlin to supply the show's patented brand of action and melodrama.
Pedro Alonso returns to the title role to explore a previously unseen chapter in Berlin's life, when the career criminal stopped by Paris and set his sights on a luxury auction house.
Money Heist: Berlin introduces a brand new crew of characters, some of whom have similarities with the original team, but each one standing firmly on their own as a distinct creation.
However, if you are keen for familiar faces, creators Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato have lured back original series stars Itziar Ituño (Raquel Murillo aka Lisbon) and Najwa Nimri (Alicia Sierra) for guest spots.
Read on for your guide to the new and returning characters in Money Heist: Berlin.
Money Heist: Berlin full cast list
- Pedro Alonso plays Berlin
- Begoña Vargas plays Cameron
- Michelle Jenner plays Keila
- Julio Peña plays Roi
- Joel Sánchez plays Bruce
- Tristán Ulloa plays Damián
- Samantha Siqueiros plays Camile
- Itziar Ituño plays Raquel Murillo
- Najwa Nimri plays Alicia Sierra
- Julien Paschal plays Polignac
- Martin Aslan plays Alain
Pedro Alonso plays Berlin
Who is Berlin? Berlin is one of the central characters from the original Money Heist series. Brother to The Professor, he sacrificed his life so that the team could escape, as a terminal diagnosis had recently sealed his fate regardless.
During the Royal Mint heist, Berlin was cold and unpredictable, with his treatment of female hostages continuing to cause controversy among fans. His treatment of women remains a focus in this prequel, which sees him utterly starstruck by a pawn in his scheme.
What else has Pedro Alonso been in? Besides Money Heist, Alsonso is also known for recent films The Silence of the Marsh and Awareness.
Begoña Vargas plays Cameron
Who is Cameron? Cameron is the most recent recruit to Berlin's crew, mirroring the last-minute addition of Tokyo to The Professor's team in the original series. Both characters are running from their past, but it never stays buried forever.
What else has Begoña Vargas been in? Vargas is known for roles in Spanish productions including Welcome to Eden, High Seas and Centauro.
Michelle Jenner plays Keila
Who is Keila? Keila is another member of Berlin's crew, with a particular expertise in hacking and technology. She is a somewhat shy, introverted personality, who is taken aback by sudden strong feelings towards a comrade.
What else has Michelle Jenner been in? Another Spanish talent, Jenner is known for roles in Cathedral of the Sea, The Cook of Castamar and Heirs to the Land.
Julio Peña plays Roi
Who is Roi? Roi is a career criminal with a knack for lock-picking, who has worked with Berlin since his misspent teenage years. As a result, he is fiercely loyal to his mentor and always strives to obey every rule of a good heist. However, a spark with newcomer Cameron proves challenging to resist.
What else has Julio Peña been in? Peña got his big break on the Disney Channel as part of the regular cast of Argentine series Bia. He went on to star in the Netflix original film Through My Window.
Joel Sánchez plays Bruce
Who is Bruce? Bruce is another member of Berlin's squad. He's more braun than brains, often behaving inappropriately – particularly towards women on the team. However, he'll be forced to take matters more seriously as the stakes raise ever higher.
What else has Joel Sánchez been in? This is the debut screen role for Sánchez, who has previously worked as a model.
Tristán Ulloa plays Damián
Who is Damián? Alongside Berlin, Damián is the brains of the operation. He is also a mentor figure to members of the heist and takes the rules more seriously than his partner in crime.
What else has Tristán Ulloa been in? Ulloa has previously appeared in Hollywood blockbuster Terminator: Dark Fate and cult favourite Netflix series Warrior Nun, which was recently rescued from cancellation.
Samantha Siqueiros plays Camile
Who is Camile? Camile is the wife of a mark in Berlin's plan. While conducting surveillance, he becomes infatuated with her and puts everyone at risk by acting on his emotions.
What else has Samantha Siqueiros been in? Siqueiros is known for Spanish television shows El Secreto de la Familia Greco, You Cannot Hide, Lady of Steel and Vikki RPM.
Money Heist: Berlin returning characters
Itziar Ituño plays Raquel Murillo
Who is Raquel Murillo? Raquel is a police detective, who would go on to negotiate with Berlin's brother, known as The Professor, in a heist of Spain's Royal Mint. Here, we meet her at an earlier stage of her life, when she is called in by French authorities to an evolving situation in Paris.
What else has Itziar Ituño been in? Ituño has recently appeared in feature films Irati and In The Company of Women, while she has been a mystery guest on the French and Uruguayan editions of The Masked Singer.
Najwa Nimri plays Alicia Sierra
Who is Alicia Sierra? Alicia is another detective, who goes on to become a fierce adversary of The Professor and his gang. Here, she's causing headaches for Berlin and working shoulder-to-shoulder with Raquel.
What else has Najwa Nimri been in? Post-Money Heist, Nimri has acted in Spanish television dramas Insiders and Sagrada Familia.
Money Heist: Berlin premieres on Netflix on Friday 29th December 2023. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
