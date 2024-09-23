"They endlessly tried new things, and all of them were good. The only problem would be selecting one from all the excellent options!"

The director, who won an Olivier Award for his adaptation of Life of Pi, zoned in on Cush Jumbo for one "special moment" in particular.

"Cush, like me, was interested in thinking about Lady Macbeth as someone who's lost a child and having those conversations around motherhood and mental health," he said.

More like this

"We brought in Cush's experience of becoming a mum and my experience of becoming a dad and the challenges of that in the modern world, the pressure we put on parents and all the complexities around that.

"And there's a moment in the show where Lady Macbeth suddenly imagines her child isn't there anymore and goes to try and take his hand, and the first time Cush did that it was a very moving, very special moment."

Macbeth. ATG Tickets

Webster went on to discuss Tennant and the "knack" he has for Shakespeare.

"He's someone who can do Shakespeare so fully and make it really big and vibrant, but also make it totally real – So it doesn't sound like it's coming out of the museum. It sounds like a real person speaking it right now in the modern world, and to make it sound fresh and modern is just a huge skill."

He added jokingly: "The thing is David is absolutely fine without me, he knows what he's doing! He's also a very kind human being and led to the company, along with Cush, with grace and humour and hard work and all the good things."

From one Doctor to another, Webster is also running the show on the upcoming National Theatre production of The Importance of Being Earnest, starring Ncuti Gatwa.

The show will mark Webster's National Theatre debut and also features Hugh Skinner (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) and Sharon D Clarke (Doctor Who).

When discussing this frankly epic cast, he said: "We literally made lists of who we thought the best actors were for the main parts, and we've got them! It was really was as simple as that."

Just now getting into the rehearsal process, he added: "Hopefully what you'll watch is some of the UK's best actors being witty and clever and flirtatious and inventive and just giving the audience a really good time. This should be a really strong feel, good comedy and I can't wait."

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Are there still tickets left for David Tennant's Macbeth?

Only just. A new spell of tickets went live last week, with the going price of £250.

Right now, availability is very low so make sure you get yourself some tickets while you've still got the chance.

Buy Macbeth tickets at ATG Tickets

Advertisement

You can also take a look at the best Shakespeare plays on right now and what's the longest running West End show?