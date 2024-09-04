The production will be recorded during its run at the National Theatre’s Lyttelton stage from 20th November 2024 until 25th January 2025, and the filmed version will play in cinemas around the world from 20th February 2025.

Billed as a "joyful reimagining" of the classic comedy, the official synopsis reads: "While assuming the role of a dutiful guardian in the country, Jack (Skinner) lets loose in town under a false identity.

"Meanwhile, his friend Algy (Ncuti Gatwa) adopts a similar facade. Hoping to impress two eligible ladies, the gentlemen find themselves caught in a web of lies they must carefully navigate."

More like this

If you're eager to get that February 2025 date in your diary, you can find their nearest screening now.

Read more:

Although best known for his TV work, Gatwa is no stranger to the theatre, having begun his acting career by appearing in several productions at the Dundee Rep before starring as Mercutio in a 2014 production of Romeo & Juliet at HOME in Manchester.

His further theatre credits include roles in productions such as Shakespeare in Love at The Noël Coward Theatre, A Midsummer Night's Dream at Shakespeare's Globe and The Claim at The Crucible.

And speaking when his casting was announced, director Webster explained that it was in the aforementioned A Midsummer Night's Dream that Gatwa had first caught his eye, before he went on to further admire his work in Sex Education.

He said: "I thought he would be a really witty, flamboyant and fabulous Algy, and he was the first person I thought of - it’s amazing he’s doing this."

Advertisement

Head to our Going Out section for the latest releases. Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.