"That little health hiccup that I mentioned happened about a week ago, and what they called it was a minor stroke, and all of a sudden — out of the blue – I didn’t have any control over this arm," he said, adding that it was "a little scary".

May went on to praise the "most fantastic care and attention" he received at Frimley Hospital after being taken there in an ambulance with "blue lights flashing".

He added: "I didn’t want to say anything at the time because I didn’t want anything surrounding, you know... I really don’t want sympathy. Please don't do that, 'cause it’ll clutter up my inbox - and I hate that!"

He also explained that while he was "OK" and "just doing what I'm told", doctors had told him to rest while he continues his recovery, asking him not to drive, fly or do any activities that would raise his heart rate too high.

"But I'm good," he reassured fans.

May co-founded Queen with Roger Taylor and the late Freddie Mercury in 1970, and continues to tour with the band as lead guitarist and backing vocalist. He was knighted last year for services to music and charity.

He is also an outspoken animal rights activist, and recently fronted a BBC One documentary titled Brian May: The Badgers, the Farmers and Me, which explored his decade-long campaign to end the UK badger cull – the reaction to which he also referenced in the above video.

