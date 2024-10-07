Best Bridgerton experiences that feel straight out of the Netflix series
Who knows, one of these experiences could be the event of the season...
Published:
Dearest gentle reader,
Bridgerton season 4 will not arrive on our screens until 2026 – which means all you Benophie fans still have a long time to wait.
But, in the mean time there are still plenty of ways to indulge in your love of the Shondaland series.
Across the UK there are a ton of Bridgerton-themed events and experiences taking place, from afternoon teas and regency-inspired horse-riding, to dedicated tours around Bath; the city where most of the series is filmed.
It was even recently announced that a new candlelight concert would be coming to London, featuring the iconic string quartet covers the show has become known for.
With all that and more, this author scarcely knows what else a Bridgerton fan might need. So without further ado, let’s take a look at the experiences on offer and see if we can find a diamond.
Yours truly, RadioTimes.com.
[squirrel-affiliate-playlist squirrel_playlist_id=”934″ /]
For more unforgettable days out, here’s the best immersive experiences, best zombie experiences and best Doctor Who experiences.
Best Bridgerton experiences and UK location tours at a glance
- Candlelight: Best of Bridgerton on Strings, from £13
- Bath Hop-on Hop-off Sightseeing Bus Tour, from £19.97
- Visit to the Holburne Museum Bath for Two, £25
- Bridgerton Guided tour of Bath, £34
- Bridgerton and Bath City Highlights Tour with Music, £39
- Two Hour Horse Riding in Windsor Great Park, £122
- Lanesborough Hotel Afternoon Tea for Two, £170
- Bridgerton Filming Locations in Greenwich: Private Half-Day Tour, £278.94
Best Bridgerton experiences and UK location tours you have to try in 2024
Candlelight: Best of Bridgerton on Strings
A new candlelight concert series is coming to London this winter entirely devoted to the score and soundtrack of Bridgerton.
While surrounded by thousands of softly glowing candles, you can listen to a string quartet play some of the show’s best pop covers like Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy, Miley Cyrus’s Wrecking Ball, Pitbull’s Give Me Everything and Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next. Tickets for this went on sale last week and be warned they’re running out fast.
Buy Candlelight: Best of Bridgerton on Strings from £13 at Fever
Bridgerton Guided tour of Bath
You probably already know that most of the exterior scenes from Bridgerton are filmed in Bath. The city’s yellow-tinted gothic buildings make it ideal for the regency setting. So, why not visit them yourself on a Bridgerton-themed walking tour?
With the help of an expert guide you’ll discover a ton of key filming locations, from major spots like the Royal Circle, to hidden nooks and crannies. Plus, for an extra £5, you can put in a pair of headphones and listen to the soothing sounds of classic music as you walk.
- Buy Bridgerton Guided tour of Bath from £34 at BuyaGift
- Buy Bridgerton and Bath Tour with Music from £39 at Virgin Experience Days
[squirrel-affiliate-embed widget_type=”price_comparison” squirrel_id=”646518″ /]
Bath Hop-on Hop-off Sightseeing Bus Tour
If you don’t fancy all that trekking around, you can of course take a bus tour instead. These won’t be centred around Bridgerton, but they will give you an incredible run through Bath’s history, while also pointing out all the prettiest places.
Buy Bath Hop-on Hop-off Sightseeing Bus Tour from £19.97 at Viator
[squirrel-affiliate-embed widget_type=”price_comparison” squirrel_id=”648045″ /]
Visit to the Holburne Museum Bath for Two
When it’s not acting as Lady Danbury’s house, the Holburne Museum in Bath is a treasure trove of historic paintings, ceramics and artefacts as well as a changing programme of contemporary art exhibitions. So go and explore!
Buy Visit to the Holburne Museum Bath for £25 at Virgin Experience Days
[squirrel-affiliate-embed widget_type=”price_comparison” squirrel_id=”648046″ /]
Bridgerton Filming Locations in Greenwich: Private Half-Day Tour
When they’re not filming in the West Country, the Bridgerton crew move themselves to Greenwich.
Queen Charlotte’s palace, the Bridgerton front door and the place where Lord Berbrooke fights the Duke of Hastings can all be found in the London location. So you can see them now on a private tour.
Buy Bridgerton Filming Locations in Greenwich: Private Half-Day Tour for £274.98 at Viator
[squirrel-affiliate-embed widget_type=”price_comparison” squirrel_id=”648044″ /]
Two Hour Horse Riding in Windsor Great Park
Re-enact scenes between Daphne and Anthony or Kate and Anthony by taking a horse ride through the beautiful Windsor Great Park.
Whether you’re a complete beginner or a seasoned pro, you can take a trot through the castle’s grounds, park and wood.
Buy Two Hour Horse Riding in Windsor Great Park for £122 at Virgin Experience Days
[squirrel-affiliate-embed widget_type=”price_comparison” squirrel_id=”648047″ /]
Lanesborough Hotel Afternoon Tea for Two
There’s no official Bridgerton afternoon tea but this comes close enough. Located in London’s Hyde Park Corner, the 5-star Lanesborough Hotel has a delicate regency aesthetic, which it matches with a series of delectable pastries, sandwiches and scones.
Buy Lanesborough Hotel Afternoon Tea for Two for £170 at Virgin Experience Days
[squirrel-affiliate-embed widget_type=”price_comparison” squirrel_id=”648048″ /]
Don’t forget to check out what are the longest-running West End shows, how do TodayTix Rush tickets work and the best scary West End shows.