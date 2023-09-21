If rewatching all the classic Who and new Who episodes isn’t enough for you, we’ve rounded up the best Doctor Who experiences that’ll make you feel like you’ve joined the Doctor on their adventures through time and space.

Whether you fancy visiting all the iconic locations from the show or you’d rather immerse yourself in a high stakes Doctor Who-themed escape room, we’ve got you covered. We just have one tip for you: don’t blink.

The best Doctor Who experiences in the UK

Doctor Who walking tour of London for two

As any Doctor Who fan worth their salt knows, a lot of Doctor-centered action happens in the UK capital, from Big Ben being destroyed by a Slitheen spaceship, to the battle of Canary Wharf in the iconic season two finale. If you fancy seeing these filming locations up close and personal, as well as hearing more about their stories in the show, then this Doctor Who walking tour of London for two is the perfect experience for you.

The tour covers locations all the way from classic Who to the Peter Capaldi era, and the small group size means you'll receive undivided attention and be able to ask all the questions on your mind. Don't forget your camera!

Buy Doctor Who walking tour of London for two tickets at Virgin Experience Days

Doctor Who Cardiff walking tour for two

Another key Doctor Who location is the Welsh capital Cardiff. Welsh writer and showrunner Russell T Davies developed the Doctor Who revival with BBC Wales and positioned Cardiff as the centre of the series, as well as spin-off Torchwood.

Whether you want to see the location of the important rift in time and space, or the church that was the site of Donna Noble's wedding, this tour from Virgin Experience Days takes you through all the iconic filming spots from the show. It's the perfect opportunity to follow in the footsteps of the Doctor and their companions.

Buy Doctor Who Cardiff walking tour for two tickets at Virgin Experience Days

Doctor Who: Worlds Collide - The Live Escape Room Game for Two

One of the things this RadioTimes.com writer loves most about the BBC series is its wealth of loveable background and one-off characters (looking at you Sally Sparrow). Now you have the chance to join them and become a part of your very own story, helping the Doctor stop the Cyberman from breaking through a tear in time and space.

You'll begin your adventure in ChronosCorp HQ and will have 60 minutes to decide the fate of the universe before the human race will be upgraded. Good luck - and don't get deleted.

Buy Doctor Who: Worlds Collide- The Live Escape Room Game for Two at Virgin Experience Days

For more escape room entertainment, check out our guide to the best escape rooms in London.

Cardiff City and Dr Who movie private day tour from London

If you're a Doctor Who fan living in London, then we've got the perfect day out from the city for you. This Viator Doctor Who tour includes a private vehicle to take you from the UK capital to the Welsh capital, where you'll tour iconic filming locations including Cardiff Castle, the National Museum of Wales and Cardiff Bay.

Follow along with your guide as they talk you through their well-researched tour, including filming secrets, and guide you through both the city of Cardiff and the world of Doctor Who.

Buy Cardiff City and Dr Who movie private day tour from London tickets at Viator

A Dalek Awakens escape room

Another escape room, and this time it's the Doctor's number one enemy you're up against: the Daleks. You'll begin on a spaceship, where a lone Dalek has tapped into the power system to charge its weapons. Shutting down the ship would cause the death of all passengers on the ship - so you have just 60 minutes to find another solution.

A Dalek Awakens escape room is available to play at Escape Hunt venues in Birmingham, Cheltenham, Norwich and Reading, and offers discounted tickets for students.

Buy tickets for A Dalek Awakens escape room at Escape Hunt

