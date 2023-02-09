That's why brand new sneak peek pictures of Doctor Who filming have sent the internet into a tailspin.

We know it's a major year to be a Doctor Who fan but any snippet of information we can get our hands on about season 14 continues to fill us with excitement.

In new fan pictures posted to Twitter by @set_dw, Ncuti Gatwa can be seen taking part in the Cardiff shoot, while in another clip he's spotted waving to fans from a car.

This comes after similar fan photos were captured of Millie Gibson's companion, Ruby Sunday, shooting her first TARDIS experience in Bristol for the upcoming Christmas special.

Twitter users were ecstatic to see Gatwa filming for his first season, set to be released in 2024.

One user stated: "Gatwa previously hasn't done much doctor who filming so far because of finishing off Sex Education. Hopefully from now on we will see a lot more of him." Here's to crossing our fingers for more behind-the-scenes shots.

Gatwa was first glimpsed in a trailer at the end of Jodie Whittaker's final episode, The Power of the Doctor.

The Sex Education actor previously told RadioTimes.com he had a say in what his Doctor would wear, teasing that it would be an "exciting" change of style for the Time Lord. And oh, it is.

Speaking about the importance of his role in the popular sci-fi series, Gatwa said: "For people of colour, for marginalised people who really gravitate towards the show because it’s about friendship and it’s about adventure and it’s about union and unity.

"And also Doctor Who is able to turn into anything or anyone, so the possibilities are endless. So the fact that that mission is going out to lots of people, that the possibilities are endless, is extremely cool."

As well as fan favourite character Kate Lethbridge-Stewart returning for Gatwa's season, Peaky Blinders star Aneurin Barnard will be joining as new character Roger ap Gwilliam.

But of course, before then, we have the 60th anniversary specials to look forward to, in which David Tennant will be returning.

