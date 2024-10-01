That's not to mention some of the West End's most classic productions which will definitely put you in the mood for scares, from Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera to Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap.

Whether it's plays, musicals or concerts you're after, below you'll find our picks for the best spooky West End shows to see this month. Plus, a few extra shows on tour too.

Best scary theatre shows at a glance

Best scary theatre shows to catch this Halloween

West End Musical Halloween

28th Oct 2024 – Lyric Theatre

Forget Monster Mash, this is a Musical Mash!

For one night only this October, you can see the West End's biggest stars perform in a "freakishly fun" concert dedicated to Halloween. Experience the spookiest songs from the scariest musicals, like Sweeney Todd, Little Shop Of Horrors, Beetlejuice and so much more.

Stranger Things The First Shadow

Stranger Things: The First Shadow.Manuel-Harlan. Manuel Harlan

Now – 6th Apr 2025 – Phoenix Theatre

Stranger Things The First Shadow is the perfect treat for fans of the Netflix series.

As a prequel to the show, the play follows Joyce Buyers, Hopper, Bob Newby and the mysterious Henry Creel, before they came the characters we know, love and loathe today. In our review, we gave the show four stars, praising its pitch-perfect performances and terrifying design. In short, it's ideal for Halloween.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Students under the banners of the Hogwarts houses. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Now – 29th Jun 2025 – Palace Theatre

You should know by now that Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a simply spellbinding experience. Running since 2016 at the Palace Theatre, this show follows the wayward son of Harry Potter as he struggles to cope with his father's legacy at Hogwarts.

The play is split into two parts with the total run time at over five hours! But with gut-wrenching performances and jaw-dropping special effects, it's well worth it.

Love the boy who lived, here's how to get cheap Harry Potter Studios tickets.

George Orwell's 1984

1st Oct – 22nd Dec 2024 – Hackney Town Hall

Big Brother is always watching, and he wants to see you take a trip down to George Orwell's 1984. This October, London’s Hackney Town Hall is turning into the Ministry of Truth for an intimidating immersive performance.

The Mousetrap

Now – 27th Sep 2025 – St Martin's Theatre

It's the longest-running show in West End history and yet it remains a mystery to this day. Anyone who's been to Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap knows that the ending is a sacred secret, shared by only those who've seen it. Now is your chance to join the club today, and isn't murder mystery just the perfect way to celebrate Halloween?

Don't forget to check out our review to Agatha Christie's other play, Witness for the Prosecution.

The Phantom of the Opera

Now – 29th Mar 2025 – His Majesty's Theatre

All we ask of you is that you go and see Andrew Lloyd-Webber's classic musical The Phantom of the Opera. The show has been running at His Majesty's Theatre since 1986, making it the second longest-running musical in West End history. It's known for its tragic story, electrifying vocals and of course, the mysterious Phantom.

Here's the full list of longest-running West End shows.

Macbeth with David Tennant

1st Oct – 14th Dec 2024 – Harold Pinter Theatre

The only thing scarier than three witches telling you your troubled future, is the price of the remaining Macbeth tickets. David Tennant's run as the Thane of Glamis, Thane of Cawdor and King thereafter, has now begun, but there's still a chance to get tickets to see him and Cush Jumbo live. If you're willing to pay over £100, head over to LOVE Theatre now.

Buy Macbeth tickets from £118 at LOVE Theatre

Here's what David Tennant's director said about working with him.

The Rocky Horror show tour

The Rocky Horror Show. David Freeman

Various locations

You can't have Halloween without The Rocky Horror Show. Luckily, this cult classic is jumping and stepping all over the UK from now until July 2025. Starring Jason Donovan as the Transylvanian icon himself, Frank-N-Furter, you can find this science fiction/double feature this October at the Grand Opera House in York.

Buy The Rocky Horror show tour tickets from £15 at ATG Tickets

For more West End news and reviews, here's our Hadestown review, what Gavin & Stacey star has joined the Tempest and how to see Bridgerton in concert.