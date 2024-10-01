Spookiest theatre shows to catch at the West End this Halloween
There's more than a few thrillers at the West End this October.
What do we associate with Halloween? Wailing ghosts? Creeping aliens? People dramatically swishing around in cloaks? All of this can be found at the West End!
This October, London's theatre scene is bursting with spooky shows, from mild family frights like Harry Potter and the Cursed Child to full-on petrifying plays like Stranger Things The First Shadow.
That's not to mention some of the West End's most classic productions which will definitely put you in the mood for scares, from Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera to Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap.
Whether it's plays, musicals or concerts you're after, below you'll find our picks for the best spooky West End shows to see this month. Plus, a few extra shows on tour too.
Best scary theatre shows at a glance
- The Rocky Horror show tour, from £15
- George Orwell's 1984, from £19
- West End Musical Halloween, from £24
- The Mousetrap, from £28
- The Phantom of the Opera, from £30
- Stranger Things The First Shadow, from £33
- Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, from £36
- Macbeth with David Tennant, from £118
Best scary theatre shows to catch this Halloween
West End Musical Halloween
- 28th Oct 2024 – Lyric Theatre
Forget Monster Mash, this is a Musical Mash!
More like this
For one night only this October, you can see the West End's biggest stars perform in a "freakishly fun" concert dedicated to Halloween. Experience the spookiest songs from the scariest musicals, like Sweeney Todd, Little Shop Of Horrors, Beetlejuice and so much more.
- Buy West End Musical Halloween tickets from £24 at LOVE Theatre
- Buy West End Musical Halloween tickets from £25 at London Theatre Direct
Stranger Things The First Shadow
- Now – 6th Apr 2025 – Phoenix Theatre
Stranger Things The First Shadow is the perfect treat for fans of the Netflix series.
As a prequel to the show, the play follows Joyce Buyers, Hopper, Bob Newby and the mysterious Henry Creel, before they came the characters we know, love and loathe today. In our review, we gave the show four stars, praising its pitch-perfect performances and terrifying design. In short, it's ideal for Halloween.
- Buy Stranger Things The First Shadow tickets from £30 at ATG Tickets
- Buy Stranger Things The First Shadow tickets from £33 at TodayTix
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
- Now – 29th Jun 2025 – Palace Theatre
You should know by now that Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a simply spellbinding experience. Running since 2016 at the Palace Theatre, this show follows the wayward son of Harry Potter as he struggles to cope with his father's legacy at Hogwarts.
The play is split into two parts with the total run time at over five hours! But with gut-wrenching performances and jaw-dropping special effects, it's well worth it.
- Buy Harry Potter and the Cursed Child tickets from £30 at ATG Tickets
- Buy Harry Potter and the Cursed Child tickets from £36 at TodayTix
Love the boy who lived, here's how to get cheap Harry Potter Studios tickets.
George Orwell's 1984
- 1st Oct – 22nd Dec 2024 – Hackney Town Hall
Big Brother is always watching, and he wants to see you take a trip down to George Orwell's 1984. This October, London’s Hackney Town Hall is turning into the Ministry of Truth for an intimidating immersive performance.
- Buy George Orwell's 1984 London tickets from £19 at London Theatre Direct
- Buy George Orwell's 1984 tour tickets from £15 at ATG Tickets
The Mousetrap
- Now – 27th Sep 2025 – St Martin's Theatre
It's the longest-running show in West End history and yet it remains a mystery to this day. Anyone who's been to Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap knows that the ending is a sacred secret, shared by only those who've seen it. Now is your chance to join the club today, and isn't murder mystery just the perfect way to celebrate Halloween?
Don't forget to check out our review to Agatha Christie's other play, Witness for the Prosecution.
The Phantom of the Opera
- Now – 29th Mar 2025 – His Majesty's Theatre
All we ask of you is that you go and see Andrew Lloyd-Webber's classic musical The Phantom of the Opera. The show has been running at His Majesty's Theatre since 1986, making it the second longest-running musical in West End history. It's known for its tragic story, electrifying vocals and of course, the mysterious Phantom.
- Buy The Phantom of the Opera tickets from £30 at LOVE Theatre
- Buy The Phantom of the Opera tickets from £31 at London Theatre Direct
Here's the full list of longest-running West End shows.
Macbeth with David Tennant
- 1st Oct – 14th Dec 2024 – Harold Pinter Theatre
The only thing scarier than three witches telling you your troubled future, is the price of the remaining Macbeth tickets. David Tennant's run as the Thane of Glamis, Thane of Cawdor and King thereafter, has now begun, but there's still a chance to get tickets to see him and Cush Jumbo live. If you're willing to pay over £100, head over to LOVE Theatre now.
Buy Macbeth tickets from £118 at LOVE Theatre
Here's what David Tennant's director said about working with him.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
The Rocky Horror show tour
- Various locations
You can't have Halloween without The Rocky Horror Show. Luckily, this cult classic is jumping and stepping all over the UK from now until July 2025. Starring Jason Donovan as the Transylvanian icon himself, Frank-N-Furter, you can find this science fiction/double feature this October at the Grand Opera House in York.
Buy The Rocky Horror show tour tickets from £15 at ATG Tickets
For more West End news and reviews, here's our Hadestown review, what Gavin & Stacey star has joined the Tempest and how to see Bridgerton in concert.