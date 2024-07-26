Not only that, but fans were beyond excited when they found out he'd be teaming up with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, last seen in 2017's Logan, which was billed as the Jackson's swan song in the role.

With the film now finally being released, fans may now be wondering how and where they can watch it, and whether it is available to stream.

Read on for everything you need to know.

Where can UK viewers watch Deadpool & Wolverine?

As of Thursday 25th July, Deadpool & Wolverine is officially out in cinemas across the UK, and worldwide.

The cinema is currently the only place you can watch the film.

Is Deadpool & Wolverine streaming on Disney Plus?

Matthew Macfadyen as Mr Paradox in Deadpool & Wolverine. Marvel

Deadpool & Wolverine is not yet streaming on Disney Plus, as it is a cinema exclusive release. However, we can't imagine fans should have too long to wait until it does appear on the platform.

Following their releases, all Disney produced Marvel films (barring those co-produced with Sony) have appeared on Disney Plus, some months after their cinema release. For the sense of a timeline, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, another Disney film, was released in cinemas in early May 2024, and is arriving on the platform in early August.

This suggests that fans may expect to see Deadpool & Wolverine streaming from the end of October – although an official date has yet to be set.

We will keep this page updated once we get any more concrete information on when Deadpool & Wolverine will be added to Disney Plus.

In the meantime, fans can still watch Deadpool and Deadpool 2 on Disney Plus, with both films already available to stream on the platform.

What is Deadpool & Wolverine about?

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool & Wolverine. Marvel Studios

We know that the film sees the Merc with a Mouth being recruited by the TVA, and bringing a version of Wolverine in on a mission to save his world. It is also expected to feature a whole ton of Marvel cameos, and set up Deadpool's entrance into the MCU.

The official synopsis for Deadpool & Wolverine: "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him.

"When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier… reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to – F***. Synopses are so f***ing stupid."

Deadpool & Wolverine is in cinemas now.

