As per Deadline, the movie reached $1.029 billion through Sunday, becoming the second US R-rated movie to reach that point, following behind Joker.

In the first three days of its release, the film grossed $444.3 million globally, with only Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Avengers: Infinity War, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi having achieved bigger records in that time.

Having crossed the $1 billion mark, Deadpool & Wolverine becomes the 11th MCU film to do so, with both Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame grossing over $2 billion at the box office!

The movie has already surpassed the totals of Deadpool and Deadpool 2 domestically, internationally and globally.

The movie has been a huge success across the board, with actors featured even breaking Guinness World Records!

Wesley Snipes's return as Blade saw him set two records, taking the title of Longest Career as a Live-Action Marvel Character, beating co-star Hugh Jackman, and Longest Gap Between Character Appearances in Marvel Films.

The latter was previously held by Alfred Molina for his return as Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Snipes wasn't the only cameo in the Marvel film, with a host of familiar faces reprising their roles, with Jennifer Garner, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum and Chris Evans all making an appearance.

Evans's return to the MCU as Johnny Storm saw him extend his Guinness World Record for the most feature film appearances as a Marvel superhero, taking his total to 11.

Celebrations all round!

Deadpool & Wolverine is in cinemas now.

