With his return as the half-vampire "daywalker", Snipes took the titles of Longest Career as a Live-Action Marvel character, beating co-star Hugh Jackman, who was expected to beat out Patrick Stewart's Professor Charles Xavier in his latest movie outing.

But that isn't all! Snipes also took the title of Longest Gap Between Character Appearances in Marvel Films. This was previously held by Alfred Molina with his return as Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man: No Way Home, 17 years after his original appearance in Spider-Man 2.

Long have there been conversations about a return to Blade, something Snipes never thought possible until Ryan Reynolds pitched the idea to him.

"I thought it didn't make sense to me," he told Entertainment Weekly. "But [when] you get a call from Ryan Reynolds out of the blue after 20 years, you go, 'Okay, I got to take this call. Let's see what this is about.'

"He told me the idea... They said 'yes' and 'it's a go'. 'If you're in, we're in.' [And] here we are."

Snipes wasn't the only cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine, with Jennifer Garner, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum and Chris Evans all making an appearance.

Chris Evans's exciting return to the MCU as Human Torch saw him extend his Guinness World Record for the most feature film appearances as a Marvel superhero, taking his total to 11.

Deadpool & Wolverine is in cinemas now.

