Double-Oscar winner Mahershala Ali was originally announced to be playing the titular superhero as far back as 2019, but since then the film has cycled through a number of potential directors, with both Bassam Tariq and Yann Demange boarding and subsequently exiting the project – leaving it without a director, as things stand.

That's not all: the script has also had numerous rewrites, a number of supporting actors have pulled out after they were cast – including both Aaron Pierre and Delroy Lindo – and even Ali's own lawyer has described all the goings-on as "the craziest thing in my professional experience".

Given all that turmoil, it's no surprise that it was one of many targets for a tongue-in-cheek joke in the newly released Deadpool & Wolverine – which very much continues in the same wise-cracking vein as the previous two films starring Ryan Reynolds as the Merc with a Mouth.

More like this

What's a little more surprising, however, is just who it was that made the joke: none other than original Blade actor Wesley Snipes.

The star is one of many big names to join the action-packed film's cast for a secret cameo appearance, reprising the role for the first time since Blade: Trinity 20 years ago.

Anyway, at one point, this version of Blade utters the line: "There's only one Blade... Only ever gonna be one Blade."

Of course, this is clearly a nod to the struggles Marvel has been having in pre-production on the film, something confirmed by the typically knowing, fourth-wall-breaking look Reynolds gives the camera soon afterwards.

Interestingly, Snipes himself had recently weighed in on the troubles on X (formerly Twitter), writing shortly after more news of behind-the-scenes issues had broken: "Blade, lordylordylordy. folks still lookin for the secret sauce, ridin snowmobiles in traffic, kinda rough. Daywalkers make it look easy, don’t they?"

Of course, despite the gag, the plan is still to release the new Blade film in late 2025 – with it currently scheduled for November that year.

And there have even been rumblings – courtesy of World of Reel – that the film could finally start production later this year.

So, it looks like progress could finally be made – we'll be keeping abreast of all the latest news.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now showing in UK cinemas.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.