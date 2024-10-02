Larson will sit at the centre of this timeless tragedy, adapted by poet Anne Carson and directed by Daniel Fish. It follows Elektra's bitter struggle for justice after her father Agamemnon is murdered and her brother Orestes returns to mourn, but as can be expected from a Greek tragedy, revenge and bloodshed soon ensues.

The show is getting its first major London staging in over a decade, having last been performed by Kristin Scott Thomas in 2014. It will first run at Brighton's Theatre Royal before heading over to the Duke of York's Theatre for a limited West End run.

Following the announcement, Larson said: "I couldn’t be more excited to perform in this Greek drama, or in better company collaborating with Daniel Fish and Anne Carson.

"Storytelling has always been the way I organise life, feelings and experiences. I look forward to sharing space with the wonderful West End audience while we explore this timeless story.”

Here's everything you need to know about how to get tickets.

When and where can I see Brie Larson in Elektra?

Elektra will be making two stops in the UK, first at Theatre Royal Brighton for a mere five days, then at London's Duke of York's Theatre for 11 weeks. Here's the dates:

13th – 18th Jan 2025 – Brighton, Theatre Royal

24th Jan – 12th Apr 2025 – London, Duke of York's Theatre

How to get tickets to see Brie Larson in Elektra

Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday 2nd October.

We don't expect them to sell out instantly, but we'd definitely recommend getting ahead of the game and buying tickets early.

