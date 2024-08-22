Adapted by Duncan Macmillan and Thomas Ostermeier – who recently adapted the critically acclaimed An Enemy of the People starring Matt Smith – the play will see Blanchett play Arkadina and joined on stage by Tom Burke (Mad Max: Furiosa).

On the subject of Blanchett's casting, Ostermeier said to BBC News: “I have known and admired Cate for many years, and to see her on stage is always a privilege.

"I am thrilled that we will make our first artistic collaboration with this production of The Seagull at the Barbican, and that London will experience this once in a generation actress in one of the greatest theatrical roles of Arkadina."

More like this

Blanchett will take on the part for just six weeks in February 2025, having last appeared on the Barbican stage in 2012. The rest of the cast and crew have yet to be announced, but here's what we know so far about tickets.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to get tickets to see Cate Blanchett in The Seagull?

Tickets go on general sale from Wednesday 9th October at 10am. However, if you're a Barbican patron or member you can get priority tickets from the 7th.

For every show, 100 tickets will be released for just £20.

Advertisement

For more West End news and reviews, here's the White Rabbit Red Rabbit West End cast and David Morrissey on wanting to appear on stage.