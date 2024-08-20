For those unfamiliar with the show, it's a notorious challenge to a performer as each actor in the one-person play takes to the stage without any rehearsal or direction. Oh, and once on stage, they'll open a sealed envelope which contains the previously unseen script.

The script, which brings together elements of comedy and tragedy, draws on the themes of power dynamics, freedom, control and the nature of theatre, as well as playwright Nassim Soleimanpour.

The unique part of the play lies in each actor's raw response to and interpretation of the previously unseen script.

More like this

There's an explosive list of names set to star in this production, with big players from across the acting and comedy world. Expect to see performers like Freema Agyeman (Doctor Who), Matthew Baynton (Horrible Histories), Daisy Edgar Jones (Normal People), Olly Alexander (It's a Sin) and Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer), just to name a few, taking to the stage.

The unpredictability of this play has made this a wildly popular and unmissable piece of theatre that stays fresh each time it's performed. It's innovative, interactive and completely unique every time – here's everything you need to know.

Buy White Rabbit Red Rabbit ticket at TodayTix

Check out the new West End cast of Cabaret, as well as how to get tickets to The 39 Steps.

Jump to:

Who is starring in the cast of the White Rabbit Red Rabbit West End play?

So far, the list of White Rabbit Red Rabbit stars is reading like a Who's Who of famous comedians, actors and more. Here's a full list of who you can see performing in White Rabbit Red Rabbit and the date they'll be on stage:

Tuesday 1 October (8pm) – Nick Mohammed

Wednesday 2 October (8pm) – Mathew Baynton

Thursday 3 October (8pm) – Jill Halfpenny

Friday 4 October (8pm) – Michael Sheen

Saturday 5 October (3pm) – Daisy Edgar Jones

Saturday 5 October (8pm – Pearl Mackie

Sunday 6 October (2pm) – Ben Bailey Smith

Sunday 6 October (8pm) – Jason Isaacs

Tuesday 8 October (8pm) – Olly Alexander

Wednesday 9 October (8pm) – Kate Fleetwood

Thursday 10 October (8pm) – Alfred Enoch

Friday 11 October (8pm) – John Bishop

Saturday 12 October (3pm) – Tonia Sotiropoulou

Saturday 12 October (8pm) – Jonathan Pryce

Sunday 13 October (2pm) – Keith Allen

Sunday 13 October (6pm) – Richard Gadd

Monday 14 October (8pm) – Omari Douglas

Tuesday 15 October (8pm) – Alan Davies

Wednesday 16 October (8pm) – Sally Phillips

Thursday 17 October (8pm) – Catherine Tate

Friday 18 October (8pm) – Freema Agyeman

Saturday 19 October (2pm) – Julie Hesmondhalgh

Saturday 19 October (5pm) – Joe Dempsie

Saturday 19 October (8pm) – Callum Scott Howells

Buy White Rabbit Red Rabbit ticket at TodayTix

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Where is White Rabbit Red Rabbit?

Performances of White Rabbit Red Rabbit will be held at Soho Place.

If you're taking the tube, the theatre is right beside Tottenham Court Road station (Central Line and Northern Line), as well as within walking distance of Covent Garden (Piccadilly Line), Leicester Square (Northern Line and Piccadilly Line) and Oxford Circus (Central Line, Victoria Line and Bakerloo Line).

There are also plenty of nearby bus routes, as well as the Elizabeth Line at Tottenham Court Road station (not technically a part of the London Underground network!)

How long is White Rabbit Red Rabbit on for?

The play will be having a limited run from 1st October 2024 to 19th October 2024, with 24 performances taking place over the period.

Buy White Rabbit Red Rabbit ticket at TodayTix

How long is White Rabbit Red Rabbit?

As each performance of the play is performed differently by each actor, run times can vary. The typical run time can be between 60 and 75 minutes.

Buy White Rabbit Red Rabbit ticket at TodayTix

How much do White Rabbit Red Rabbit tickets cost?

Ticket prices will vary depending on which performer you want to see.

Tickets will start from £23 to see Jill Halfpenny, Michael Sheen, Pearl Mackie, Ben Bailey Smith, Kate Fleetwood, Tonia Sotiropoulou, Keith Allen, Omari Douglas, Julie Hesmondhaigh or Joe Dempsie.

For performers Nick Mohammed, Alfred Enoch, John Bishop, Alan Davies, Sally Phillips and Freema Agyeman, prices will start from £45.

Tickets to see Matthew Baynton on 2nd October are priced from £69 upwards, while several performances including Michael Sheen, Daisy Edgar Jones and Catherine Tate have already sold out.

Buy White Rabbit Red Rabbit ticket at TodayTix

How to get White Rabbit Red Rabbit tickets

Head over to TodayTix to grab tickets for the performance of your choosing. Make sure to read the line-up closely to be in with a chance to see some of your favourite performers live.

Buy White Rabbit Red Rabbit ticket at TodayTix

Advertisement

Here at RadioTimes.com, we're big fans of the theatre. Take a look at our guide to how to get tickets to see Sigourney Weaver in The Tempest, as well as Lily Collins in Barcelona.