Based on the 1935 film and the 1915 novel of the same name, the show follows the adventures of handsome hero Richard Hannay, who brings a stiff upper lip and British gung-ho attitude to everything he does.

Across this thrilling story, he encounters dastardly murders, double-crossing secret agents, and so much more.

But just when you think you've got the measure of it, there's another twist! In this 100-minute spy drama, there are just four actors, who together play a total of 139 roles – intrigued? We thought so.

The 39 Steps first hit the stage world in 1996 and his since taken Broadway and the West End by storm, scooping up awards like there's no tomorrow and touring 39 different countries across the globe.

Now, it's back for another run so here's everything you need to know about tickets.

Where is The 39 Steps at the West End?

The show is being held at Trafalgar Theatre, just a short walk from Trafalgar Square.

If you're new to London, you can get there by heading to Embankment (Circle, District, Northern and Bakerlook lines), Charing Cross (Northern and Bakerloo lines or Southeastern rail), or Leicester Square (Piccadilly and Northern lines).

When is The 39 Steps at the West End?

The 39 Steps runs from Friday 16th August to Saturday 28th September 2024, with shows every Monday to Saturday.

Is The 39 Steps suitable for children?

The 39 Steps is not suitable for young children and has an age restriction of 7+. This is due to references of violence and sexual innuendo, but it's also worth noting that there isn't much bad language and all the fighting is shown in a comedic way.

If that doesn't sound quite right for your little one, here's a list of the best kids' theatre shows.

How to get The 39 Steps tickets

Tickets to The 39 Steps are currently on sale at ATG Tickets and London Theatre Direct.

The price at ATG is slightly lower, starting at £20 with a £3.50 booking fee compared to £25 at London Theatre Direct.

