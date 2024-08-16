"Aimee Lou Wood in Cabaret? Amazing. David Fynn in School of Rock? Just extraordinary. I'm so jealous of both of them.

"If I had a magic wand, I'd change myself into someone that could do a bit of that."

In a chat with Radio Times magazine, he continued: "When I go to see musical theatre, what's great about it is I really switch off, because I never do it, so I can just watch it, I don't have to sit there taking notes."

For any sceptics out there, this wouldn't be Morrissey's first foray into musical theatre. In 2004, the actor appeared alongside David Tennant in Blackpool, a musical drama about a murder at a Blackpool arcade, where they both memorably performed a tango to These Boots Are Made for Walkin' by Nancy Sinatra.

David Morrissey singing in the BBC series Blackpool. BBC

Looking back at this, Morrissey said: "When I did Blackpool, I really loved it, because it gave me a chance to sing and dance. I'd really like to have the ability to do that. Whether I could do it well is another thing."

Going on to discuss his dream role in musical theatre, Morrissey jumped straight for a classic: "I'd love to do a Stephen Sondheim musical, like Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street."

"I saw Merrily We Roll Along recently on Broadway with Daniel Radcliffe and Jonathan Groff and it was just amazing."

Well, if there's any West End casting agents reading this, you heard the man!

