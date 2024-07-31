For more information about Daddy Issues, read on.

It's available to watch from Thursday 15th August on BBC Three and iPlayer, and on Friday 16th August on BBC One.

Daddy Issues cast: Who stars?

Aimee Lou Wood and David Morrissey as Gemma and Malcolm. BBC/Fudge Park Productions/James Stack

Alongside Aimee Lou Wood (Sex Education, Seize Them!) as Gemma and David Morrissey (The Walking Dead, Sherwood) as Malcolm, the cast includes:

Arian Nik (Passenger, Count Abdulla)

Sharon Rooney (My Mad Fat Diary, The Capture)

Taj Atwal (Line of Duty, Hullraisers)

David Fynn (Am I Being Unreasonable?)

Damien Molony (Brassic, The Split)

Susan Lynch (Happy Valley, Save Me)

Sarah Hadland (Miranda, The Job Lot)

Alexandra Mardell (Coronation Street)

Tom Stourton (Stath Lets Flats)

Susannah Fielding (This Time with Alan Partridge, Who Is Erin Carter?)

Lauren O'Rourke (White Gold, Drifters)

Cyril Nri (The Bill)

Cora Kirk (Grantchester)

Perry Fitzgerald (Line of Duty, Man Like Mobeen)

Claire Keelan (The Trip)

Sherrie Hewson (Coronation Street, Emmerdale, Benidorm)

Humphrey Ker (Welcome to Wrexham)

David Reed (Ghosts)

The six-episode series was created and written by Danielle Ward (Brassic), with Catherine Morshead (The Full Monty) and Damon Beesley (White Gold, The Inbetweeners) directing.

Daddy Issues plot: What's it about?

"When hedonistic 24 year old Gemma discovers she's pregnant after a random hook-up, she has no choice but to turn to her hapless father Malcolm for support," reads the official synopsis.

With Gemma's finances in disarray, not to mention her fear of being alone, she asks her recently divorced dad to move in with her, but he's "unable to load a washing machine, boil an egg or microwave rice without it exploding".

"What's the worst that could happen?" asks the logline.

Daddy Issues trailer: Can I watch it?

Yes, enjoy the trailer for Daddy Issues below.

