“Bringing Miranda Priestly to life in the West End is an absolute dream come true,” said Williams, “Gird your loins, folks.”

Before taking on the role as editor-in-chief at Runway, Williams has garnered more than enough experience with her role of Wilhelmina Slater, model turned magazine editor in the cult comedy series Ugly Betty.

She’s also no stranger to the wonderful world of musicals, having received a Tony nomination for her role as The Witch in Stephen Sondheim’s Into The Woods, and several Grammy nominations for her hit single Save the Best for Last.

The Devil Wears Prada musical will be Williams's first West End performance, but she’s in safe hands – with music composed and written by Sir Elton John.

Vanessa Williams as Miranda Priestly. Matt Crocket

The 76-year-old has been joined by Shaina Taub for lyrics and actor-writer Kate Wetherhead for the script, as well as award-winning Broadway director-choreographer Jerry Mitchell set designer Tim Hatley.

Following the show’s announcement last October, John said: “Re-imagining The Devil Wears Prada for the musical theatre is super exciting. I’m a huge fan of both the book and the feature film and a huge aficionado of the fashion world. I can’t wait to sink my musical teeth into this hunk of popular culture.”

The Devil Wears Prada Musical was tried out in Chicago a few years ago and will first be previewed at the Theatre Royal Plymouth, before heading to the London stage this Autumn.

How to get tickets to The Devil Wears Prada Musical

Tickets are on sale right now at London Theatre Direct.

You can find our full guide on how to get Devil Wears Prada tickets here, but for now all you need to know is the show will run from 24th October to 31st May 2025 at the Dominion Theatre – currently showing the King and I starring Helen George.

