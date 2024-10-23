In the five years since the Sugababes have reunited, the About You Now singers have shut down the Glastonbury festival stage twice due to overwhelming demand, sold out The O2, and performed to record breaking crowds at European festivals.

This Digital Writer was also lucky enough to see Sugababes at Drumsheds last December, alongside Shygirl, Eliza Rose and more at the False Idols event, and what a night it was dancing and singing along to huge hits like Round Round and Freak Like Me.

Speaking about the upcoming tour, the three pop stars said: "We are so excited to announce our biggest ever UK tour. The last few years have been an absolute blast, and we can’t wait to hit the road together next spring! Wait until you see what we’ve got up our sleeve! See you in April!"

So, are you ready to feel cooler than the red dress at a Sugababes arena show next year? Today is your chance to secure tickets, let's find out how.

Buy Sugababes tickets at Ticketmaster

The original Sugababes trio are heading on tour, and not just any tour, their biggest UK tour to date.

The concerts promise to be an all singing, all dancing spectacle; let's find out where Buchanan, Donaghy and Buena will be performing in 2025.

How much do Sugababes arena tour tickets cost?

At the time of writing (Wednesday 23rd October), tickets to see Sugababes will set you back from £38.60, not including booking fee. As far as arena tours go, this is an extremely reasonable price.

Can I get Sugababes VIP and hospitality tickets?

If you're concerned about beating the Ticketmaster queue or if you'd like a more special experience when watching Sugababes, why not select a hospitality package?

Reputable VIP and hospitality ticketing site Seat Unique have Sugababes tickets for Newcastle Upon Tyne, Manchester, London, Birmingham and Leeds venues.

Tickets will set you back from £109, and these hospitality packages come with fantastic perks such as access to an exclusive Hospitality Lounge, refreshments, prime seats with an unrivalled view of the stage, and more.

When do Sugababes tickets go on sale?

Pre-sale tickets for Sugababes arena tour go on sale this morning (Wednesday 23rd November) at 10am.

General on sale will happen exactly two days later, on Friday 25th November at 10am.

