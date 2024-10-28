Tyler the Creator has enjoyed critical and commercial success all throughout his career, from his early heavier rap albums to the Grammy-nominated Flower Boy. He has collaborated with everyone in the biz, from Bootsy Collins to Pharrell, and has managed to carve out his own unique sound while changing the face of hip-hop as we know it.

If you want to see one of the key players in the development of experimental and alternative hip-hop live on tour in the UK and Ireland, you'll have just the chance to do that next year. Here's how you can get tickets.

Buy Tyler the Creator tickets at Ticketmaster

You can catch Tyler on six different dates at five different venues across the UK and Ireland next year. Here's a full list:

17th May 2025 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena Birmingham

19th May 2025 – London, The O2

21st May 2025 – London, The O2

24th May 2025 – Dublin, 3Arena

27th May 2025 – Manchester, Co-op Live

30th May 2025 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Buy Tyler the Creator tickets at Ticketmaster

When do Tyler the Creator UK tour tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will be released at 10am on Friday 1st November.

Tyler the Creator UK pre-sale

If you fancy getting your hands on Tyler the Creator tickets earlier, there a number of pre-sales going live throughout this week. Here's a full list and the shows they're applicable to:

Co-op Presale (from 10am Tuesday 29th October until 9am Friday 1st November): Manchester

OVO Presale (from 10am Tuesday 29th October until 9am Friday 1st November): Glasgow

Artist Presale (from 10am Wednesday 30th October until 9am Friday 1st November): London (19th May), London (21st May), Glasgow, Dublin

Three+ Presale (from 10am Wednesday 30th October until 9am Friday 1st November): Dublin

Venue Presale (from 10am Wednesday 30th October until 9am Friday 1st November): Manchester, Glasgow

Ticketmaster Presale (from 10am Wednesday 30th October until 9am Friday 1st November): Glasgow

Buy Tyler the Creator tickets at Ticketmaster

Will there be Tyler the Creator hospitality tickets?

There are a number of hospitality packages available on Seat Unique for Tyler the Creator's Birmingham and Manchester shows. These packages include features such as on-site parking, access to a private lounge, drinks and a premium category seat.

There are also a number of VIP tickets available on the Ticketmaster website, which you can expect to have lower demand than general admission tickets.

Buy Tyler the Creator hospitality packages at Seat Unique

Head to the Ticketmaster website at least 15 minutes before tickets go on sale to be in with the best chance of snagging the date and venue of your choice.

Bear in mind that tickets are available on other websites such as Live Nation and AXS, which may have lower demand than the Ticketmaster. If you're having trouble securing tickets on Ticketmaster, make sure to check out your other options.

Buy Tyler the Creator tickets at Ticketmaster

We've got even more tips for you in our guide to how to beat the Ticketmaster queue and how to avoid unnecessary booking fees.