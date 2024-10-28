Tyler the Creator is returning to the UK – here's how you can get tickets
The ban has been lifted (if you know you know) and Tyler is back.
Tyler the Creator's latest single Noid was released on 22nd October 2024, and the world hasn't been the same since.
This single is the first from his upcoming seventh album CHROMAKOPIA. And as all music lovers know, a new album more often than not comes accompanied by a new tour.
Tyler the Creator has enjoyed critical and commercial success all throughout his career, from his early heavier rap albums to the Grammy-nominated Flower Boy. He has collaborated with everyone in the biz, from Bootsy Collins to Pharrell, and has managed to carve out his own unique sound while changing the face of hip-hop as we know it.
If you want to see one of the key players in the development of experimental and alternative hip-hop live on tour in the UK and Ireland, you'll have just the chance to do that next year. Here's how you can get tickets.
Jump to:
- Tyler the Creator UK tour: dates and venues
- When do Tyler the Creator tickets go on sale?
- Tyler the Creator UK pre-sale
- Tyler the Creator hospitality tickets
- How to get Tyler the Creator tickets for his 2025 UK tour
Full list of Tyler the Creator UK tour dates and venues
You can catch Tyler on six different dates at five different venues across the UK and Ireland next year. Here's a full list:
- 17th May 2025 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena Birmingham
- 19th May 2025 – London, The O2
- 21st May 2025 – London, The O2
- 24th May 2025 – Dublin, 3Arena
- 27th May 2025 – Manchester, Co-op Live
- 30th May 2025 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
When do Tyler the Creator UK tour tickets go on sale?
General sale tickets will be released at 10am on Friday 1st November.
Tyler the Creator UK pre-sale
If you fancy getting your hands on Tyler the Creator tickets earlier, there a number of pre-sales going live throughout this week. Here's a full list and the shows they're applicable to:
- Co-op Presale (from 10am Tuesday 29th October until 9am Friday 1st November): Manchester
- OVO Presale (from 10am Tuesday 29th October until 9am Friday 1st November): Glasgow
- Artist Presale (from 10am Wednesday 30th October until 9am Friday 1st November): London (19th May), London (21st May), Glasgow, Dublin
- Three+ Presale (from 10am Wednesday 30th October until 9am Friday 1st November): Dublin
- Venue Presale (from 10am Wednesday 30th October until 9am Friday 1st November): Manchester, Glasgow
- Ticketmaster Presale (from 10am Wednesday 30th October until 9am Friday 1st November): Glasgow
Will there be Tyler the Creator hospitality tickets?
There are a number of hospitality packages available on Seat Unique for Tyler the Creator's Birmingham and Manchester shows. These packages include features such as on-site parking, access to a private lounge, drinks and a premium category seat.
There are also a number of VIP tickets available on the Ticketmaster website, which you can expect to have lower demand than general admission tickets.
How to get Tyler the Creator tickets for his 2025 UK tour dates
Head to the Ticketmaster website at least 15 minutes before tickets go on sale to be in with the best chance of snagging the date and venue of your choice.
Bear in mind that tickets are available on other websites such as Live Nation and AXS, which may have lower demand than the Ticketmaster. If you're having trouble securing tickets on Ticketmaster, make sure to check out your other options.
We've got even more tips for you in our guide to how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.