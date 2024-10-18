In other, smaller, achievements, this Digital Writer also saw the punk poet shopping in Wivenhoe Boots... And in other, greater, achievements, Clarke is heading on a UK tour to celebrate World Poetry Day in March 2025.

Clarke rose to prominence in the 1970s. The Salford-born poet began performing in working men's clubs and cabaret venues in Manchester, before moving onto headline gigs which were supported by soon-to-be huge stars, such as Joy Division, New Order and Duran Duran. Clarke was also introduced as a special guest at shows by Sex Pistols, Buzzcocks and The Clash, too.

As the decades passed, Clarke celebrated his 75th birthday with a UK tour, including shows at The London Palladium and The Lowry Theatre.

Now, to coincide with World Poetry Day, the I Wanna Be Yours poet is heading on another UK tour – lucky us! Let's find out how to secure tickets today.

Where is John Cooper Clarke going on tour?

The Salford-born poet is set to bring a historic performance to Manchester's Co-op Live arena, as he will be the first poet to headline a UK arena.

As well as Manchester, Clarke is visiting London and Nottingham, too. Let's find out where.

How to get John Cooper Clarke tickets as final sale goes live

General on sale for Clarke tickets go live this morning (Friday 18th October) at 10am.

If you're concerned about securing tickets to see the renowned poet live, be sure to take a look at our how to beat the Ticketmaster queue article.

