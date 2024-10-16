But now, the age-old feud is back and all eyes are on 2025 when the two groups will be facing off for the Busted vs McFly UK tour.

Last week, this RadioTimes.com writer witnessed Busted interrupting McFly's 21st birthday show at the O2 arena, bringing with them the challenge of a UK tour next year.

After throwing down the musical gauntlet (and smashing up Dougie Pointer's favourite guitar), the group released this statement: "The whole tour is to find out who’s a better band. Fans can decide. They can come and support their band and they might change their mind. It’s going to be a fight to the death."

While McFly replied: "Busted gatecrashed our show last night (not cool), and challenged us to a VS tour next year. They’re old men now, and we are gonna blow them and their carers off the stage next year.

“We’ve had a great time celebrating our 21st birthday this week and next year is going to be even better - P.S Busted Suck."

So, who will it be? McFly or Busted? The tickets for this highly-anticipated showdown go on sale this week, so here's what you need to know.

The battle of Busted vs McFly will travel around the UK next September, stopping at all the major venues such as the O2 and Manchester's AO Arena.

Here's the full list of dates and venues:

16th Sep 2025 – Birmingham, BP Pulse Live

19th Sep 2025 – London, OVO Arena Wembley

20th Sep 2025 – London, The O2

23rd Sep 2025 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena

26th Sep 2025 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

27th Sep 2025 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

30th Sep 2025 – Aberdeen, P&J Live

2nd Oct 2025 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

7th Oct 2025 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

10th Oct 2025 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

14th Oct 2025 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

17th Oct 2025 –Manchester, AO Arena

20th Oct 2025 – Dublin, 3Arena

21st Oct 2025 – Belfast, SSE Arena

How much are Busted vs McFly tickets?

It's been reported that the prices for the Glasgow show are between £52.80 and £98.20, so we can expect pricing to be similar across the venues.

How to get Busted vs McFly pre-sale tickets

Pre-sale tickets are live right now, having been released at 9am on Wednesday 16th October. This is for fans who've signed up through the official tour website, plus Three customers and members of some venues.

A second pre-sale will go live on Thursday 17th at 9am, also for select venues.

How to get Busted vs McFly tickets without pre-sale access

General sale tickets will go live at 9am on Friday 18th October.

Make sure you get yourself ready by reading our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

How to get Busted vs McFly hospitality tickets

If you're worried about being foiled by Ticketmaster, you can always get guaranteed hospitality tickets from official partner Seat Unique.

These start at £115 and get you a prime view, plus extra VIP quirks like access to bars and food outlets.

Buy Busted vs McFly hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

