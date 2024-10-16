How to get Busted vs McFly tickets as pre-sale goes live for 2025 UK tour dates
There's something major going down on this island in 2025 – McBusted are back, but not in the way you'd expect.
McBusted is dead – long live the Busted/McFly rivalry.
Once upon a time, these two noughties bands went toe to toe in the charts, then, like all good arch nemeses they teamed up against a greater evil (teen boybands).
But now, the age-old feud is back and all eyes are on 2025 when the two groups will be facing off for the Busted vs McFly UK tour.
Last week, this RadioTimes.com writer witnessed Busted interrupting McFly's 21st birthday show at the O2 arena, bringing with them the challenge of a UK tour next year.
After throwing down the musical gauntlet (and smashing up Dougie Pointer's favourite guitar), the group released this statement: "The whole tour is to find out who’s a better band. Fans can decide. They can come and support their band and they might change their mind. It’s going to be a fight to the death."
While McFly replied: "Busted gatecrashed our show last night (not cool), and challenged us to a VS tour next year. They’re old men now, and we are gonna blow them and their carers off the stage next year.
“We’ve had a great time celebrating our 21st birthday this week and next year is going to be even better - P.S Busted Suck."
So, who will it be? McFly or Busted? The tickets for this highly-anticipated showdown go on sale this week, so here's what you need to know.
Jump to:
- What are the UK dates and venues for Busted vs McFly?
- How much are Busted vs McFly tickets?
- How to get Busted vs McFly pre-sale tickets
- How to get Busted vs McFly tickets without pre-sale access
- How to get Busted vs McFly hospitality tickets
What are the UK dates and venues for Busted vs McFly?
The battle of Busted vs McFly will travel around the UK next September, stopping at all the major venues such as the O2 and Manchester's AO Arena.
Here's the full list of dates and venues:
- 16th Sep 2025 – Birmingham, BP Pulse Live
- 19th Sep 2025 – London, OVO Arena Wembley
- 20th Sep 2025 – London, The O2
- 23rd Sep 2025 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena
- 26th Sep 2025 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena
- 27th Sep 2025 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
- 30th Sep 2025 – Aberdeen, P&J Live
- 2nd Oct 2025 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- 7th Oct 2025 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
- 10th Oct 2025 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
- 14th Oct 2025 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
- 17th Oct 2025 –Manchester, AO Arena
- 20th Oct 2025 – Dublin, 3Arena
- 21st Oct 2025 – Belfast, SSE Arena
How much are Busted vs McFly tickets?
It's been reported that the prices for the Glasgow show are between £52.80 and £98.20, so we can expect pricing to be similar across the venues.
How to get Busted vs McFly pre-sale tickets
Pre-sale tickets are live right now, having been released at 9am on Wednesday 16th October. This is for fans who've signed up through the official tour website, plus Three customers and members of some venues.
A second pre-sale will go live on Thursday 17th at 9am, also for select venues.
How to get Busted vs McFly tickets without pre-sale access
General sale tickets will go live at 9am on Friday 18th October.
Make sure you get yourself ready by reading our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.
How to get Busted vs McFly hospitality tickets
If you're worried about being foiled by Ticketmaster, you can always get guaranteed hospitality tickets from official partner Seat Unique.
These start at £115 and get you a prime view, plus extra VIP quirks like access to bars and food outlets.
Buy Busted vs McFly hospitality tickets at Seat Unique
