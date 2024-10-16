The shows follow Richards' recent tour around Australia and New Zealand and are set to feature all the singer's timeless classics, including Living Doll, We Don’t Talk Anymore and Devil Woman.

Since his first single in 1958, Richard has sold more than 250 million records worldwide, securing his place as one of the best-selling artists of all time.

He remains the only artist ever to achieve UK Top five albums across eight consecutive decades, and was the first pop star to receive a knighthood in 1995 due to his charity work.

This tour will give fans the rare opportunity to see him perform live, so congratulations and celebrations if you manage to get tickets.

Buy Cliff Richard tickets at Ticketmaster

Sir Cliff will be rocking up at five UK venues in 2025, including nights in Cardiff, Birmingham and Brighton, before finishing up with two nights at the Royal Albert Hall.

Pre-sale tickets go live at 9am on Wednesday 16th October for Live Nation customers.

General sale will go live at 10am on Friday 18th October.

If you're worried about missing out, read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

