Ahead of the release of her new book: Cher: The Memoir Part One, she will be turning back time (come on, we had to!) and running through her extraordinary early life and career in "intimate detail".

From her beginnings and childhood through to meeting and marrying Sonny Bono, this exclusive event will trace the biggest moments that made her the singer she is today.

Attendees to the event will also get a copy of her book, which is officially going on sale on 19th November.

Sadly, there will be no music at this event, but more than enough wit, wisdom and memories to give Cher fans the night of their lives.

Here's how to get tickets.

Buy An Evening with Cher tickets at ATG Tickets

Pre-order Cher: The Memoir at Amazon

When and where can I see Cher in London?

An Evening with Cher will take place on Monday 25th November 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre.

If the place sounds familiar, the Lyceum is the regular home of the Lion King musical.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to get An Evening with Cher tickets

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 11th November, via ATG Tickets. We'd suggest getting over there fast if you want to get a spot.

Buy An Evening with Cher tickets at ATG Tickets

Advertisement

Check out the best West End shows and best musicals on tour and the best plays in London.