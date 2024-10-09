Springsteen and the E Street Band will be coming to Manchester and Liverpool in early summer next year, and we have all of the details to secure pre-sale tickets.

Springsteen's E Street Band have been performing with the 75-year-old long before he became the musician we know today. The Born in the USA singer is as American as Converse, blue jeans, and eagles for many people, and his fans will recognise the poetic and socially conscious lyrics in his tracks which often focus on the struggle of working-class American people.

It's no surprise, then, that Springsteen has won 20 Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, two Golden Globes and a Special Tony Award. In 1999, the Born to Run singer was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, as well as the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

More like this

Plus, according to Pollstar magazine, Springsteen is one of four artists who have sold more than 20 million tickets since 1980. So, if you'd like to be one of those ticket-holders Dancing in the Dark with Springsteen next year, here's how to get your hands on them today.

Buy Bruce Springsteen tickets at Ticketmaster

Have you heard Much Ado About Nothing tickets are now on sale?

Jump to:

When is Bruce Springsteen coming to the UK?

The Nebraska singer will be on British soil from May next year, and here's the full list of UK venues you can catch Springsteen in.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

17th May 2025 — Manchester, Co-op Live

20th May 2025 — Manchester, Co-op Live

4th June 2025 — Liverpool, Anfield

How much do Bruce Springsteen UK tour tickets cost?

At Springsteen's summer 2024 UK tour, tickets were priced from £75.85, not including the booking fee. Springsteen's shows this summer and next summer are both stadium concerts, so we'd assume tickets will start at a similar price.

Buy Bruce Springsteen tickets at Ticketmaster

Are there Bruce Springsteen hospitality tickets?

Bruce Springsteen. Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage via Getty Images

Yes!

Tickets to see Springsteen and the E Street Band are sure to sell out quickly, and with the likes of Kylie Minogue, Oasis and Coldplay all having large ticket queues, you might want to skip the stress and purchase hospitality tickets.

Reputable VIP and hospitality ticket site Seat Unique is offering VIP tickets for Springsteen's Manchester shows, and prices start from £349.

Buy Bruce Springsteen hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

O2 Priority pre-sale tickets for Springsteen will go live at 10am this morning (Wednesday 9th October), with Live National pre-sale tickets dropping at 10am tomorrow (Thursday 10th October).

General on sale will take place at 10am on Friday 11th October.

Advertisement

Buy Bruce Springsteen tickets at Ticketmaster