How to get Bruce Springsteen tickets as pre-sale for new UK tour dates goes live today
The Glory Days are here: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have added three UK dates to their 2025 tour. Here's how to secure pre-sale tickets today.
It's a great month to be a Bruce Springsteen fan: there are steady news stories about the Nebraska biopic — a film starring Jeremy Allen White as the rock 'n' roll icon as he grapples with personal demons to write and record the 1982 album — and a 2025 concert tour on the horizon.
Now, Springsteen and the E Street Band have added eight shows to the 2025 tour, including three in the UK.
Springsteen and the E Street Band will be coming to Manchester and Liverpool in early summer next year, and we have all of the details to secure pre-sale tickets.
Springsteen's E Street Band have been performing with the 75-year-old long before he became the musician we know today. The Born in the USA singer is as American as Converse, blue jeans, and eagles for many people, and his fans will recognise the poetic and socially conscious lyrics in his tracks which often focus on the struggle of working-class American people.
It's no surprise, then, that Springsteen has won 20 Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, two Golden Globes and a Special Tony Award. In 1999, the Born to Run singer was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, as well as the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Plus, according to Pollstar magazine, Springsteen is one of four artists who have sold more than 20 million tickets since 1980. So, if you'd like to be one of those ticket-holders Dancing in the Dark with Springsteen next year, here's how to get your hands on them today.
Buy Bruce Springsteen tickets at Ticketmaster
Jump to:
- When is Bruce Springsteen coming to the UK?
- How much do Bruce Springsteen UK tour tickets cost?
- Are there Bruce Springsteen hospitality tickets?
- How to get Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band tickets
When is Bruce Springsteen coming to the UK?
The Nebraska singer will be on British soil from May next year, and here's the full list of UK venues you can catch Springsteen in.
Full list of Bruce Springsteen UK tour dates and venues:
- 17th May 2025 — Manchester, Co-op Live
- 20th May 2025 — Manchester, Co-op Live
- 4th June 2025 — Liverpool, Anfield
How much do Bruce Springsteen UK tour tickets cost?
At Springsteen's summer 2024 UK tour, tickets were priced from £75.85, not including the booking fee. Springsteen's shows this summer and next summer are both stadium concerts, so we'd assume tickets will start at a similar price.
Buy Bruce Springsteen tickets at Ticketmaster
Are there Bruce Springsteen hospitality tickets?
Yes!
Tickets to see Springsteen and the E Street Band are sure to sell out quickly, and with the likes of Kylie Minogue, Oasis and Coldplay all having large ticket queues, you might want to skip the stress and purchase hospitality tickets.
Reputable VIP and hospitality ticket site Seat Unique is offering VIP tickets for Springsteen's Manchester shows, and prices start from £349.
Buy Bruce Springsteen hospitality tickets at Seat Unique
How to get Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band tickets for new UK tour dates
O2 Priority pre-sale tickets for Springsteen will go live at 10am this morning (Wednesday 9th October), with Live National pre-sale tickets dropping at 10am tomorrow (Thursday 10th October).
General on sale will take place at 10am on Friday 11th October.