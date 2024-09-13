The results of this ballot are due to come out by 9pm on Friday 13th September, with the lucky few receiving a unique code and further instructions on how to get tickets.

However, as with the first general sale, this move has proved controversial. Many fans have pointed out that they were unable to even get on the Ticketmaster website, let alone join the queue.

This, and the fact that many people in the ballot will be unsuccessful, means that there are still thousands of parka-wearing Oasis fans left empty-handed.

More like this

So, is there another way? Below, we've offered out a few alternative solutions to get yourself tickets, so stop crying your heart out!

Following the initial ticket sale, Oasis announced two extra dates in London. Here they are:

27th September 2025 – Wembley Stadium

28th September 2025 – Wembley Stadium

How does the Oasis ticket ballot work?

Oasis – Noel and Liam Gallagher. Paul Bergen/Redferns

Anyone who followed Taylor Swift's Eras tour will be familiar with the ballot process. Here's how it works:

Fans who were logged in to Ticketmaster during the first sale, but were unable to buy tickets, will have received an email inviting them to enter a ballot for the new dates. To enter, you had to input your name and details and answer an Oasis trivia question correctly.

This ballot closed at midnight on Sunday 8th September and the results will come out before 9pm on Friday 13th September.

Those who are successful will receive a unique code from oasismynet, and instructions on the dates for the next ticket sale.

Hopefuls are warned that just because you receive a code does not mean you're guaranteed tickets. You will still have to go through a general ticket sale at a later date.

Can you get Oasis tickets without going through the ballot?

There are a couple of ways to circumvent the beast that is Ticketmaster, namely hospitality and competitions. Here's what you need to do.

Oasis hospitality tickets

Hospitality is one of the best ways to guarantee yourself a spot at concerts because the high price of tickets means they sell out much slower.

For Oasis, the VIP tickets are being sold through official partners Seat Unique and P1 Travel. As a minimum, the packages get you one premium reserved seated ticket, a limited-edition merchandise item and a commemorative fabric wristband.

The hospitality tickets for Wembley should go on sale at the same time as the general admission, so we'll update you as soon as we know the date. Be warned however, hospitality prices are very high, in this case often upwards of £1,000, and they'll definitely sell out quicker than normal.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Oasis ticket competitions

It's a bit more uncertain, but the other way is through competitions. These can of course pop up anywhere – on the radio or through specific brands – so you've got to cast your net wide and search around.

One of our favourites we've seen so far is from Fanatics. The official football kit seller is offering two Oasis tickets out to anyone who purchases the new Man City Fourth Kit from the Fanatics Store.

If you buy the Authentic or Replica shirt in men's, women's or children's sizes, you'll automatically be entered into a lottery to win the tickets.

This competition will last from 8am on 12th September to 23.59pm on 22nd September, or until the store runs out of stock. So get entering!

Shop Manchester City Fourth Kit at Fanatics

Advertisement

Make sure you check out how to get extra tickets to David Tennant's Macbeth plus how to get Linkin Park tickets.