If you're looking for another event to look forward to, Stereophonics have announced they're embarking on a Stadium Anthems UK and Ireland tour in 2025.

A brand new Stereophonics album and stadium tour are coming next year, and the band promises "no hit [will be] left behind" on their biggest ever concert tour — so we're hopeful we'll hear huge tracks like Dakota and Indian Summer live.

Speaking about the upcoming tour, frontman Kelly Jones said: "Being on the road again with my best friends, playing all the hits of this band’s catalogue, for people in huge outdoor gatherings through the summer of 2025 makes me so excited, we should make a new album… Oh, wait… We already did that! See ya there for more good times."

Buy Stereophonics tickets at Ticketmaster

Where are Stereophonics touring in 2025?

As well as performing a headline slot at next year's Isle of Wight Festival, Stereophonics — comprised of frontman Jones, Richard Jones (bass guitar), Adam Zindani (rhythm guitar), Jamie Morrison (drums) and touring member Tony Kirkham (keyboard) — are heading to locations across the UK and Ireland.

5th June 2025 — Ormeau Park, Belfast

6th June 2025 — St Anne's Park, Dublin

7th June 2025 — Virgin Media Park, Cork

14th June 2025 — John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield

28th June 2025 — Bellahouston Park, Glasgow

4th July 2025 — Finsbury Park, London

12th July 2025 — Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Are there Stereophonics hospitality tickets?

Kelly Jones of Stereophonics. Photo by Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns via Getty Images

Yes!

If you've tried to get concert ticket for big name acts recently — we're looking at you Oasis, Kylie Minogue and Coldplay — you'll know that the Ticketmaster queue can be temperamental. If you'd like to avoid the stress of trying for standard tickets, why not purchase hospitality tickets instead? After all, they're less in demand due to the usually higher price.

At the time of writing (Wednesday 9th October), you can buy hospitality tickets for Stereophonics' Cardiff show at Ticketmaster and Seat Unique. While we're waiting to find out the VIP ticket price at Ticketmaster, Seat Unique has confirmed the Principality Stadium VIP tickets will start from £534.

How to get pre-sale tickets for Stereophonics UK and Ireland tour

Numerous Stereophonics pre-sales are taking place this morning (Wednesday 9th October) from 9am.

General on sale is taking place two days later, from 9am on Friday 11th October.

