It’s not surprising, then, that their initial releases were two short volumes of poetry. Fontaines DC’s debut album, Dogrel, received a landslide of five star reviews and was awarded album of the year awards from the likes of Rough Trade and BBC 6 Music.

The Irish post-punk band’s second album, A Hero’s Death, was released in 2020, and their third album, Skinty Fia, came in 2022. Skinty Fia was heralded the band’s “most demanding and musically adventurous album” by Pitchfork, and produced some of their most popular tracks, including Jackie Down The Line and I Love You.

This month, fans were treated to Fontaines DC's new single Starburster and news of their upcoming album Romance, which will be released on 23rd August this year.

Here’s how to secure pre-sale tickets to see Fontaines D.C. in a venue near you this autumn.

Where are Fontaines DC playing?

Fontaines DC Photo by David Wolff-Patrick/Redferns

The Irish punk band will be heading to venues, including some arenas, up and down the UK and Ireland in autumn and winter this year.

Want to know if Fontaines DC are coming to a spot near you? We’ve included the dates and venues for the upcoming tour in one neat list below.

How much do Fontaines DC tickets cost?

At the time of writing (Wednesday 24th April), ticket prices for the Fontaines DC tour haven’t been officially announced. However, ticketing app Dice says that Alexandra Palace tickets will set you back from £50.64.

How to get Fontaines DC tickets

Artist and O2 Priority pre-sale tickets for Fontaines DC's UK and Ireland tour will be released this morning (Wednesday 24th April) at 10am.

The Spotify and Live Nation pre-sale will take place tomorrow (Thursday 25th April), also at 10am.

General on sale is happening on Friday 26th April at 10am, too.

Buy Fontaines DC tickets at Ticketmaster

