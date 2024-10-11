How to get Rick Astley tickets as final sale goes live for Swinging Christmas tour
When it comes to securing Rick Astley tickets, we're Never Gonna Stop, and if you're not either, here's everything you need to know about buying UK tour tickets today.
If there's one thing the RadioTimes.com team can't resist, it's a good pun. So, with Rick Astley tickets going on sale today, you can already predict what we're going to say...
Astley is no stranger to a UK tour — with his last concert series taking place across the country in late 2023 and early 2024 — and we know he's never gonna give us up or let us down with his Christmas shows. OK, we've got it out of our system.
Just kidding! You know the rules, and so do we, the final Ticketmaster sale for Astley's UK tour is happening this morning, and if you need an extra helping hand in outsmarting the pesky Ticketmaster queue, be sure to read our how to beat the Ticketmaster queue guide.
This particular tour will see Astley perform festive classics in gorgeous venues up and down the country. Speaking about the upcoming Christmas shows, the 58-year-old said: "These classic songs have been a part of me for so long. Singing them with a big band was a dream come true. I can't wait to share this special experience with you again this Christmas. See you there!"
Here's how to snap up tickets today.
Buy Rick Astley tickets at Ticketmaster
Where is Rick Astley's Swinging Christmas UK tour?
Back in 2022, Astley's first Swinging Christmas shows brought to life the Take Me to Your Heart singer's lifelong passion for the golden age of big band and swing, and the 2024 shows are no different. Here's where Astley is bringing festive joy to this Christmas — kind of like an '80s Santa Claus!
Full list of Rick Astley's UK tour dates and venues:
- 13th Dec 2024 — Brighton, The Brighton Centre
- 14th Dec 2024 — Wolverhampton, The Civic Hall
- 16th Dec 2024 — Portsmouth, Portsmouth Guildhall
- 17th Dec 2024 — London, Royal Albert Hall
- 19th Dec 2024 — Edinburgh, Usher Hall
- 20th Dec 2024 — Manchester, Bridgewater Hall
How to get tickets for Rick Astley's festive tour
Tickets for Astley's Swinging Christmas UK tour are on sale this morning (Friday 11th October) at 9:30am.
Buy Rick Astley tickets at Ticketmaster
