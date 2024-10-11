Just kidding! You know the rules, and so do we, the final Ticketmaster sale for Astley's UK tour is happening this morning, and if you need an extra helping hand in outsmarting the pesky Ticketmaster queue, be sure to read our how to beat the Ticketmaster queue guide.

This particular tour will see Astley perform festive classics in gorgeous venues up and down the country. Speaking about the upcoming Christmas shows, the 58-year-old said: "These classic songs have been a part of me for so long. Singing them with a big band was a dream come true. I can't wait to share this special experience with you again this Christmas. See you there!"

Here's how to snap up tickets today.

Buy Rick Astley tickets at Ticketmaster

Where is Rick Astley's Swinging Christmas UK tour?

Rick Astley. Photo by Harry Herd/Redferns via Getty Images

Back in 2022, Astley's first Swinging Christmas shows brought to life the Take Me to Your Heart singer's lifelong passion for the golden age of big band and swing, and the 2024 shows are no different. Here's where Astley is bringing festive joy to this Christmas — kind of like an '80s Santa Claus!

How to get tickets for Rick Astley's festive tour

Tickets for Astley's Swinging Christmas UK tour are on sale this morning (Friday 11th October) at 9:30am.

