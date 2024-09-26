This latest announcement marks a series of firsts for the band; The first time they be play in Hull, and to sweeten the pot they have announced that 50% of tickets will be sold to local residents.

They've also confirmed the Wembley dates will be powered entirely by solar, wind and kinetic energy – a world-first for any stadium show.

And, in true Coldplay fashion, the band shared that 10% of the proceeds will be sent to Music Venue Trust, a UK charity which supports grassroots music venues and prevents them from closing.

More like this

Last but not least, a small number of tickets will be sold at a later date for just £20.

So if all that's not enough to convince you, what will? Here's all the details.

Buy Coldplay tickets at Ticketmaster

Buy Coldplay hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

Jump to:

When can I see Coldplay in the UK?

Samir Hussein/WireImage/ Getty

Coldplay have confirmed that London and Hull will be the only two European cities they play in 2025. Here's the dates:

How much are Coldplay 2025 tickets?

Ticket prices have not been officially confirmed, but based on the current world tour prices they are expected to be between £70 and £100.

The band will also be releasing a limited number of £20 Infinity tickets on 22nd November. Infinity Tickets are randomly allocated for anywhere in the venue and are available across all eight dates. Note, the tickets must be bought in pairs, so you're spending £40.

When do Coldplay tickets go on sale?

Pre-sale tickets go live at 9am on Thursday 26th September, for anyone who pre-ordered Coldplay's new album, Moon Music.

If you miss out, generTickets go on sale at 9am on Friday 27th September.

Demand is likely to be very high so make sure you register for your Ticketmaster account ahead of time and, if you can, download the Ticketmaster app. More of this in our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

As we've said, the £20 Infinity Tickets will go on sale at a later date: midday on Friday 22nd November.

Buy Coldplay tickets at Ticketmaster

How to get Coldplay pre-sale tickets

To get pre-sale you'll have needed to buy Coldplay's new album before 23:59pm on Tuesday 24th September. Then you will have been sent an exclusive code to access the pre-sale.

How to get tickets to Coldplay's Hull shows

Coldplay has announced that 50% of tickets for the Hull shows will go to local residents.

If you have a postcode beginning with HU, YO, DN or LN, you'll gain access to special pre-sale at 6pm on Thursday 26th September.

Is there a hospitality option?

There is! Official hospitality partner Seat Unique is offering a range of packages for the Wembley shows, which include a guaranteed seat, access to VIP bars, and additional merch.

Be aware that these packages are often very expensive, sometimes costing £1,000+, so just make sure you check all the options beforehand.

Buy Coldplay hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

Advertisement

For more of the latest concert news, here's what is dynamic pricing? Bonnie Langford on the Les Mis tour, and how to get Supergrass tickets.