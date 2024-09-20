The band have promised to perform the 1995 album in its entirety live for the very first time, alongside a selection of their greatest hits.

After announcing the news on the Chris Moyles Show this Monday, they said: "It means so much to us that record. It’s gonna be wild."

The bassist Mick Quinn also joked: "Dynamic pricing not included," when discussing the tour.

So, it's not too late in the day to get tickets. Here's what you need to know.

When and where can I see Supergrass on tour in the UK?

Supergrass are going out to 10 UK venues next May. Here's a closer look:

How to get Supergrass tickets as Ticketmaster sale goes live today

Tickets are on sale now, having gone live at 10am on Friday 20th September.

There was no pre-sale for this one, except for the Leeds O2 date, so make sure you're on it by reading our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy Supergrass tickets at Ticketmaster

