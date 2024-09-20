How to get Supergrass tickets as sale for 30th anniversary UK tour dates goes live today
Alright! Supergrass are heading on tour next spring, here's how to get tickets.
If you used to have Supergrass pumping on your stereo, then you'll be happy to know that the rock band is back for an anniversary tour next May.
Celebrating 30 years since their debut album, I Should Coco, the group will be heading to 10 UK venues in 2025 including London's Roundhouse and Manchester's Albert Hall.
The band have promised to perform the 1995 album in its entirety live for the very first time, alongside a selection of their greatest hits.
After announcing the news on the Chris Moyles Show this Monday, they said: "It means so much to us that record. It’s gonna be wild."
The bassist Mick Quinn also joked: "Dynamic pricing not included," when discussing the tour.
More like this
So, it's not too late in the day to get tickets. Here's what you need to know.
Buy Supergrass tickets at Ticketmaster
When and where can I see Supergrass on tour in the UK?
Supergrass are going out to 10 UK venues next May. Here's a closer look:
- 8th May 2025 – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom
- 10th May 2025 – Nottingham, Rock City
- 12th May 2025 – Sheffield, Octagon
- 13th May 2025 – Newcastle, NX
- 14th May 2025 – Birmingham, O2 Academy
- 16th May 2025 – Manchester, Albert Hall
- 18th May 2025 – Cardiff, University Great Hall
- 20th May 2025 – Leeds, O2 Academy
- 22nd May 2025 – London, Roundhouse
- 31st May 2025 – Cornwall, The Great Estate Festival
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
How to get Supergrass tickets as Ticketmaster sale goes live today
Tickets are on sale now, having gone live at 10am on Friday 20th September.
There was no pre-sale for this one, except for the Leeds O2 date, so make sure you're on it by reading our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.
Buy Supergrass tickets at Ticketmaster
You can also check out how to get Teddy Swims tickets and Dynamic pricing explained.