Now, Michael Bublé has joined the roster of artists announcing UK tours, except the four-time Grammy Award winner is performing an exclusive outdoor concert at the Royal Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

The Sandringham Estate has hosted a number of big names in recent years, from Robbie Williams to Tom Jones, and Bublé is next.

With six sold-out world tours and 75 million alums sold worldwide, Bublé certainly knows a thing or two about live performances, and has the hits to back him up, too.

The Canadian singer's music spans various genres, such as pop, swing, jazz, and R&B, and his love songs take audiences on a journey through emotions — with songs to make you laugh, cry and dance.

If you're keen to see Bublé at an open air concert next summer, here's everything you need to know to secure tickets today.

Where is Michael Bublé touring in the UK?

Michael Bublé. Photo by: Charles Sykes/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Back in July 2021, Bublé visited some of the UK's most picturesque stately homes for his An Evening With Michael Bublé tour.

Now, the Haven't Met You Yet singer will return to the UK once again with an open air concert at Royal Sandringham Estate.

Taking place on Sunday 17th August, this event is the first to be revealed for next year's series of outdoor music concerts at the Norfolk estate.

17th Aug 2025 — Norfolk, Royal Sandringham Estate

How to get Michael Bublé tickets for Sandringham in Norfolk

Ticketmaster pre-sale for Bublé's concert at Sandringham goes on sale this morning (Thursday 24th October) at 9am.

General on sale will happen one day later, at 9am on Friday 25th September.

If you'd like a little helping hand in securing Bublé tickets, be sure to check out our how to beat the Ticketmaster queue guide.

