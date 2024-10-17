On performing in the West End’s Gillian Lynne Theatre, The Crown actor said: "It’s great to perform the play in a city like London as the audience is going to be so varied and bring different things to the show. I feel I’m connecting to the roots of what theatre was back in the ancient times; communities coming together and holding up a mirror to the issues of the day."

But how is performing The Lehman Trilogy in the country the Lehman brothers impacted the most?

After all, the infamous Lehman Brothers Inc filed for bankruptcy, along with other organisations, in the 2008 financial crisis. "When we were doing The Lehman Trilogy in America, I was acutely aware that there were people in the audience who would’ve worked for Lehman. There was even a performance where one audience member shouted out during the show, 'Lehman brothers, I’ll see you in Hell!'. It’s great, in a way, that it’s engaging."

And engaging it is. When we asked the Dickensian star what would surprise audience members the most about The Lehman Trilogy, the three hour run-time was, of course, mentioned: "One of the things that takes audiences by surprise is that it can seem quite intimidating, but it’s so brilliantly written and adapted by Ben Power that you don’t need to come into it having done any research."

"Ultimately, it’s three actors, standing in front of you, sharing a tale. The storytelling and what it encapsulates are so broad. There’s something mythic about it. There are themes of family, capitalism, fathers and sons, which a lot of people relate to."

The three actors' – Heffernan, Aaron Krohn, and Howard W Overshown – relationship is paramount to the play’s success. Luckily for us, the Dracula actor and his co-stars get along famously! "The play depends on the balance between the three actors. It’s a relay race and it depends on the feel between those three actors. It helps that we get on really well."

However, Heffernan acknowledges: "it was a stressful time. They were mourning their colleague in the show. I’d never taken over in a show before. So that was a new experience for me as well."

If you didn’t know, "the cast and creatives were half way through an international tour in Sydney, and there was a wonderful actor called Adrian Schiller who was playing Henry Lehman, and he very sadly and unexpectedly died when they got back from Sydney.

"So I got a call asking if I could step in. It was crazy, I had about two and a half weeks to rehearse. The two actors flew back to help rehearse, and considering I was trying not to tear my hair out, they were so kind and considerate. They’re brilliant, and know the show back to front inside out".

John Heffernan. Photo by Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Although a lot of people would relate to the themes in The Lehman Trilogy, there is still the question of whether every person feels the theatre is accessible to them, and this is something that Heffernan feels passionately about: "It’s not rewarding when you feel like you’re just performing to one section of society."

It was music to this Nottingham-born Digital Writer’s ears when Heffernan spoke about James Graham in relation to accessibility: "James Graham is on a mission to get the Nottingham accent in more shows. Too many things are London-based."

The Olivier Award winning playwright is known for incredible plays such as Labour of Love and Dear England, and is bringing the Nottingham-based play Punch to London next year.

"I wanted to punch the air in agreement with James Graham, about class in the arts and how little air time that gets. I feel very strongly that we’re in real danger of turning drama into something that only people from a certain financial bracket can afford to turn into a career.

"It’s important to have drama in schools, and for children to see that as an option. You know, I have two young kids, and I see this through their eyes as well now."

When it comes to showcasing original plays such as The Lehman Trilogy, the stakes appear higher: "I understand that it’s easier to put a play into the West End that already has an in-built audience, for example, if you like Harry Potter or Stranger Things. It’s a lot riskier to put on an original play, but the rewards are exponentially bigger."

Heffernan continues: "Original shows are vital to the West End. New work is brilliant."

The Lehman Trilogy has already won five Tony Awards, including Best New Play, but what is next for the epic? "The world is its oyster! It keeps on giving. It got a whole bunch of Tonys in New York. I wouldn’t be surprised if it did another run in New York," says Heffernan.

"There’s a huge appetite for it, and this version as well. The Lehman Trilogy was this huge epic written by Massini, and Ben Power and Sam Mendes have expertly whittled it down, and so this feels like such a special version of it. Maybe they’ll make a film of it.

"It could be a HBO mini series!"

When and where can I see John Heffernan in The Lehman Trilogy?

If you'd like to see Heffernan in Mendes's The Lehman Trilogy, you have from now until Sunday 5th January to head on down to the Gillian Lynne Theatre in London's West End.

The Gillian Lynn Theatre is easily accessible from public transport; the West End theatre is close by to Holborn underground station (for Central and Piccadilly lines) and Covent Garden underground station (for the Piccadilly line).

How to get The Lehman Trilogy tickets

Tickets to see The Lehman Trilogy are on sale right now from London Theatre Direct.

The show is booking up until its final show on Sunday 5th January, and tickets will set you back from £25.

