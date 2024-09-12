Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Rizwan called the experience a "liberation process".

"I’m really grateful to be on television, but writing is long and tv is slow, so the immediacy of theatre is something I’m so relieved to be involved in."

Aside from writing and starring in his own series, Rizwan is best known for appearing on the 10th series of Taskmaster and for a series of viral comedy songs, like I've Never Been Skiing and Are You Checking Me out or Are You Just a Racist?

This musical background has undoubtedly primed him for taking on the role of the narrator. "I’ve made music all my life. I made my first album when I was a teenager – which was terrible! – but I’ve always been musical in the way I’ve expressed myself."

Rocky Horror Show. Dave Benett/Getty Images

He added that saying yes to the show was a "no brainer" – "I’ve always wanted to do a musical, I’m not a huge musical fan but Rocky Horror has been an anomaly for me, so I was asked and it was an immediate yes."

Prepared he might be, but Rizwan also admitted feeling far more nervous about singing than comedy. "A lot of people say one of the scariest things to do is stand-up, but for me it was the safer option to be funny, and a lot less vulnerable than opening up my voice box and singing.

"I think singing on stage is one of the most vulnerable things you can do. I’ve always admired it from afar but more recently I've been playing with comedy songs and now... I just want to make a nice noise!"

He added that there's been a surprising amount of crossover between his tracks and the cult musical. "Rocky Horror is subversive in so many ways and that’s definitely an ethos I apply to my work," he said.

"I love the subversive nature that comedy can give song writing."

On the topic of his upcoming role, the comedian said he was looking forward to the narrator's constant interaction with the audience, especially given the levels of enthusiasm Rocky Horror fans normally bring.

He said: "The best things a performer can have is an audience who are up for it. For Rocky Horror, they are as much part of the show as the cast and that’s the best experience you can have from a live show – for me that’s gold."

When and where can I see Rocky Horror Show in the UK?

The Rocky Horror Show is on in London for just one more week, until Friday 20th September.

After that, the show will be heading on tour across the UK, with over 30 venues booked in. For the full list of dates, head over to the official website.

The tour will run all the way until August 2025 – however, Jason Donovan will only be appearing until February 2025, and Mawaan Rizwan will be performing as the narrator for the London dates only.

How to get Rocky Horror Show tickets

To get tickets to see Rocky Horror Show in London, head over to London Theatre Direct.

Otherwise, you can find tour tickets at ATG Tickets.

