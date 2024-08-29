Further excitement came when it was announced that mega-stars Idris Elba, Maya Jama and Little Simz had signed on as producers as part of a West End initiative called Shifting The Narrative, which seeks to champion Black British creatives.

The audience was already clearly looking forward to the play, but their excitement was further heightened on press night, where audience members arrived to a red carpet and a feeling of electricity in the air.

Stars of British stage and screen came out en masse to show their support, including Adjoa Andoh (Doctor Who, Bridgerton), Cush Jumbo (Stay Close) and Omari Douglas (It's a Sin), as well as producers Little Simz and Idris Elba.

But the true stars of the night were up on the stage. Heather Agyepong is masterful as the headstrong Des, and pairs perfectly with Tosin Cole's all-too-natural charm as the charismatic Dre.

Shifters follows Des and Dre in a non-chronological recap of their relationship, from meeting at school, to growing up and dancing around their feelings for each other, to the pair being reunited under the unfortunate circumstances of Dre's nana's death.

We first get a glimpse of the chemistry between the two after the funeral as they reconnect and quickly fall into familiar patterns of quickfire speaking and teasing each other, before the moment is uneasily broken and their initial awkwardness abruptly returns.

Dre and Des feel overwhelmingly real, not only due to the superb acting skills of Agyepong and Cole, but also playwright Benedict Lombe's impressive dialogue. Packed full of teasing, shyness, flirting, anger and constantly heavy with the weight of all the things that have been left unsaid, there's an easiness between the two characters that feels true to life.

One of the most impressive things about Shifters is its ability to jump skilfully from present to past without causing confusion, thanks in large part to Neil Austin's clever lighting design.

The lighting is particularly instrumental to a moment of crescendo in the play as we watch Dre struggle to deal with his rapidly worsening mental health. While the increasingly frantic pace gives us an insight into what it feels like in Dre's head, it's hard not to feel like the issue of male mental health could be given more space to breathe.

What we do see breathe is the slow-burn love between the two main characters, as Des and Dre's tension and clear, yet unspoken feelings for each other are left to simmer and smoulder, occasionally rising to the surface and exploding in a mix of anger and confusion.

Shifters expertly captures the all-consuming, frantic and awkward nature of first love and infatuation. The masterful combination of fun moments and big laughs with heavy themes makes this an truly unmissable play — grab a ticket while you still can.

Buy Shifters tickets from £20 at ATG tickets

When and where can I see Shifters?

Shifters will be showing at The Duke of York's Theatre until Saturday 12th October 2024.

The Duke of York's Theatre is within walking distance of Leicester Square (Northern Line and Piccadilly Line), Charing Cross (Northern Line), Covent Garden (Piccadilly Line) and Piccadilly Circus (Piccadilly Line and Bakerloo Line) Underground stations, as well as plenty of bus routes.

How to get Shifters tickets

Head over to ATG Tickets to secure tickets to the show of your choice. Bear in mind that prices will vary depending on the seat you choose and which date you go on.

