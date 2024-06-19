Brought to life by the National Theatre and Neal Street productions, this celebrate play is coming back to the Gillian Lynne for just four months, starring theatre actors John Heffernan, Aaron Krohn and Howard W Overshown.

The play, written by Stefano Massini, was first staged in London in 2018, before it transferred to the West End for a 16-week sold out run. Shortly after it headed stateside where it became the most awarded Broadway play of 2022, scooping up Best Play, Best Director, Best Set Design, Best Lighting Design and Best Actor at the Tony Awards.

Now it's back for another run in the UK and if you need convincing to see it, Rufus Norris, Director of the National Theatre, said: “The Lehman Trilogy is storytelling at its best. Its success lies in its simplicity – three actors, one pianist and one set combining to tell an epic family drama in the most intimate way.

More like this

"This extraordinary production has now been seen by over half a million people worldwide and it continues to resonate with audiences whether that be in London, New York, Sydney or San Francisco. We are delighted to be bringing it back to the West End after its previous sold-out runs.”

Here's everything you need to know about the show.

Buy The Lehman Brothers tickets at LW Theatres

Buy The Lehman Brothers VIP tickets at Seat Unique

Very soon, this show will belong in the list of best plays in London. But for now, here's the cast of 2:22 A Ghost Story and how to get last-minute theatre tickets.

What is the story of The Lehman Trilogy?

Kevin Berne

The Lehman Trilogy follows the well-known, and true, story of three immigrant brothers who founded the fourth largest investment bank in the Unites States. It traces their humble beginnings from the New York docksides with big dreams and ambitions, before jumping 163 years to 2007, when the Lehman Brothers bank empire begins to crumble into bankruptcy, triggering with it the largest financial crisis in history.

The play was originally written by Stefano Massini and adapted by Ben Power, but was revived in 2018 for the National Theatre by director Sam Mendes – who also recently directed the Hills of California.

When and where can I see The Lehman Trilogy at the West End?

The Lehman Trilogy is returning to the West End for a strictly limited run from 24th September 2024 to 5th January 2025.

The show will run at the Gillian Lynne Theatre – the current home of our five-star favourite Standing at the Sky's Edge – on Drury Lane.

To get there, simply head to one of Leicester Square, Covent Garden or Holborn on the Piccadilly, Central and Northern lines.

Test your brain power with our Going Out-themed riddles in RadioTimes.com's free newsletter

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How much do The Lehman Trilogy tickets cost?

Tickets to the Lehman Trilogy start at just £10 and go all the way up to £115.

How to get The Lehman Trilogy tickets for the London West End production

The general sale for The Lehman Trilogy went live this morning – Wednesday 19th June – and it's already looking like a big first day of ticket sales.

You can find tickets at LW Theatres, and be aware that you will probably be placed in a short queue before you can select your dates. Try not to panic or refresh the page, though, as you'll make it through soon.

Plus, you can scoop up VIP tickets over at Seat Unique.

Buy The Lehman Brothers tickets at LW Theatres

Buy The Lehman Brothers VIP tickets at Seat Unique

Advertisement

We've also got what to do in London this weekend, and the best West End shows.