Written by award-winning playwright Danny Robins, the show follows Jenny and Sam, a young couple who recently moved into a new London home with their baby, but when Jenny starts to hear a disturbance every night – at 2:22am exactly – she starts to worry something else might be living in their home.

With just four actors on stage, this is a play that relies almost entirely on the talent of its cast, which is why knowing the latest line-up is so important. So who is in 2:22 A Ghost Story right now?

The play is back in London this summer for just 10 weeks, so below you'll find everything you need to know about cast, location, length and how to get tickets. Plus, a full list of who has previously starred.

Who stars in the current 2:22 A Ghost Story West End cast?

The full cast list for 2:22 A Ghost Story is as follows.

Stacey Dooley as Jenny

Joe McFadden as Sam

Donna Air as Lauren

James Buckley as Ben

Company – Letitia Hector, Ché Walker, Gemma Yates-Round

Stacey Dooley as Jenny

Stacey Dooley. Stuart C. Wilson / Stringer/ Getty

Who is Jenny? Jenny is a primary school teacher and the wife of Sam. The two have a daughter called Phoebe and have just moved to a new house in Greater London. At 2:22am every night, Jenny hears the sound of someone moving around the house.

Where have I seen Stacey Dooley before? Stacey Dooley is a TV presenter and journalist best known for taking an active role in social documentaries like Stacey Dooley Investigates and Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over. She also appeared on and won the 16th series of Strictly Come Dancing with her now-partner, Kevin Clifton.

Joe McFadden as Sam

Joe McFadden. Neil P. Mockford / Stringer/ Getty

Who is Sam? Sam is Jenny's husband, Phoebe's dad and a professor who is away on a work trip when Jenny first hears noises in the house. He is a severe sceptic and dismisses Jenny's fears of ghosts.

Where have I seen Joe McFadden before? Joe McFadden is best known for his roles in The Crow Road, Sex, Chips & Rock n' Roll, and Holby City. He also appeared on and won the 15th series of Strictly Come Dancing with Katya Jones.

Donna Air as Lauren

Donna Air. Tristan Fewings / Stringer / Getty

Who is Lauren? Lauren is an old university friend of Sam's and the boyfriend of Ben. The pair of them go to Sam and Jenny's for a dinner party where the topic of ghosts is discussed.

Where have I seen Donna Air before? Donna Air is an actress and producer who you will most likely recognise as Fi Hansen from BBC Drama The Split. She also starred in Byker Grove as a child and took part in the 2018 series of Dancing on Ice.

James Buckley as Ben

James Buckley. Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Sky

Who is Ben? Ben is Lauren's boyfriend who goes with her to Sam and Jenny's for a dinner party. He has a strong belief in the supernatural and, when Jenny explains her fears of ghosts in the house, suggests holding a séance.

Where have I seen James Buckley before? James Buckley is best known for playing Jay Cartwright in The Inbetweeners. Other credits include Brian Fitzpatrick in the BBC sitcom White Gold, and Nevi in the Doctor Who episode Orphan 55.

Who has starred in 2:22 A Ghost Story at the West End?

Who has played Jenny in 2:22 A Ghost Story?

Lily Allen (2021)

Giovanna Fletcher (2021)

Mandip Gill (2022)

Laura Whitmore (2022)

Cheryl (2023)

Jaime Winstone (2023)

Who has played Sam in 2:22 A Ghost Story?

Hadley Fraser (2021)

Elliot Cowan (2021)

Tom Felton (2022)

Felix Scott (2022)

Scott Karim (2023)

Clifford Samuel (2023)

Who has played Lauren in 2:22 A Ghost Story?

Julia Chan (2021)

Stephanie Beatriz (2021)

Beatriz Romilly (2022)

Tamsin Carroll (2022)

Louise Ford (2023)

Sophia Bush (2023)

Frankie Bridge (2023)

Who has played Ben in 2:22 A Ghost Story?

Jake Wood (2021/2023)

James Buckley (2021/2024)

Sam Swainsbury (2022)

Matt Willis (2022)

Ricky Champ (2023)

When and where can I see 2:22 A Ghost Story in London?

2:22 A Ghost Story. Nicky J Sims/Getty Images

The current West End revival of 2:22 A Ghost Story is running for just 10 weeks at the Gielgud Theatre, from now until 4th August 2024.

The Gielgud sits right in the heart of the West End on Shaftesbury Avenue. To get there, you can head to Piccadilly Circus (Piccadilly and Bakerloo lines) or Charing Cross (Bakerloo, Northern and Southeastern rail).

How long is 2:22 A Ghost Story?

The show lasts for approximately two hours, including an interval.

Is 2:22 A Ghost Story touring?

The UK tour for 2:22 A Ghost Story has now ended. The show travelled around from January to June this year starring Vera Chok, Jay McGuiness, Fiona Wade and George Rainsford.

How much do 2:22 A Ghost Story tickets cost?

Tickets start at £23 for seats in the Grand Circle, and then go up to £33, £45 and £57 for the Dress Circle. Stall seats cost either £81, £104 or £133.

How to get 2:22 A Ghost Story tickets

At the time of writing, there's still plenty of availability left, but remember that the show is only back for a limited run, so you'll need to be quick if you want to jump on this ghost train.

