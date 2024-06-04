Taking place since 2011, the festival has been known to bring in some of the biggest names in the music industry from Take That to Elton John. One of our RadioTimes.com reporters even remembers that year Tom Jones, Paloma Faith and Status Quo all shared a stage for a brief magical moment.

Well now, it’s back with its usual mix of genres, eras and personalities.

The 2024 line-up was announced just this week by Zoe Ball alongside the news that this year’s festival would take place in Preston, Lancashire.

More like this

Plus, for this first time, the festival will run over three days rather than two – with a Pre-Party on the DJ stage taking place on the Friday night, featuring Vernon Kay, Scott Mills, Sara Cox and more.

So, if you're getting more excited with every breath you take, read on to find out how to get tickets to Radio 2 In the Park 2024. Tickets are on sale now so we’re here to tell you everything you need to know.

Buy BBC Radio 2 In the Park tickets at Ticketmaster

Sugababes. John Phillips/Getty Images for The National Lottery

This year's Radio 2 In the Park will take place, for the first time, over three days, running from Friday 6th to Sunday 8th September 2024.

Here are the details for each day:

Friday 6th September

For the first time ever, BBC Radio 2 In the Park is running a Pre-Party on Friday 6th September from 5pm to 11pm. This kick-off event will feature DJs from the regular Radio 2 line-up, including Sara Cox, Vernon Kay, Scott Mills, Rylan and DJ Spoony.

Buy Friday BBC Radio 2 In the Park tickets

Saturday 7th September

The Saturday line-up will begin from 11am and includes: Sugababes, Snow Patrol, Craig David, Kim Wilde, Pixie Lott and, finally, Sting, who will headline.

Buy Saturday BBC Radio 2 In the Park tickets

Sunday 8th September

Sunday's line-up ends with the legendary Pet Shop Boys headlining, but also includes Manic Street Preachers, Sister Sledge featuring Kathy Sledge, Paul Heaton, Gabrielle, Shed Seven and more.

Buy Sunday BBC Radio 2 In the Park tickets

Where is BBC Radio 2 In the Park 2024?

This year's festival takes place for the first time at Moor Park in Preston, Lancashire.

To get there, you'll need to take the train to Preston, which you can get to from London Euston or Manchester Piccadilly. You can check out all train times and prices at Trainline.com.

Test your brain power with our Going Out-themed riddles in RadioTimes.com's free newsletter

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How much do BBC Radio 2 In the Park tickets cost?

Ticket prices depend on what day you choose. On the Friday general admission costs £32, while the Saturday and Sunday cost £64 each.

How to get tickets to BBC Radio 2 In the Park 2024

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster, having gone live today (Tuesday 4th June).

Right now there's still plenty of spaces available but make sure you head over quickly.

Buy BBC Radio 2 In the Park tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

Be sure to check out the best West End shows, the Cabaret London cast and how to get Calamity Jane UK tour tickets.